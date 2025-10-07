Through the archives: UH homecoming court

From the first homecoming king and queen to milestones such as crowning the first African American queen, the HOCO court has recognized student achievements, inclusion and school spirit.

UH has hosted annual Homecoming celebrations since Nov. 1946. While traditions have evolved, one constant has been the Homecoming Court.

1946 – The First Homecoming Court

Nov. 14, 1946, during the first Homecoming game against North Texas, UH announced its first Homecoming King and Queen. Junior Mary Ray Curry was crowned Queen, with winners selected by the Ex-Students Association.

During this celebration, UH also honored students and alumni who served in World War II.

1950s – “King Ugly”

Throughout the 1950s, UH continued to crown HOCO Queens but introduced a new title for men: “King Ugly.” The title went to the fraternity representative who raised the most money for campus causes.

On Nov. 26, 1959, Homecoming Queen Rosalie Chrodo presented the King Ugly award to Wayne Dessens at the Homecoming Dance.

1968 – UH’s First African American Homecoming Queen

In the 1960s, African American students and staff fought for inclusion in campus life. Journalism and education major Lynn Eusan became the University’s first African American HOCO Queen in 1968 at a predominantly white University in the South.

Eusan helped organize groups like the Afro-Americans for Black Liberation to promote racial harmony. Her activism culminated in her nomination to the 1968 Homecoming Court alongside Charles Rhinehart, UH’s first African American student.

Eusan’s campaign was run by AABL and endorsed by The Daily Cougar.

On Nov. 23, 1968, Eusan and Rhinehart were announced as Homecoming Queen and King at the Astrodome.

Late 20th century

In the following decades, the Homecoming Court tradition remained largely unchanged.

2020s – Today

Seventy-nine years after the first Homecoming celebration, UH’s HOCO court still honors all 10 of the homecoming candidates who choose to represent the school and participate in homecoming week festivities.

