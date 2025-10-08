Aprils Angle: Get ready for homecoming!

Hi! Welcome to another issue of April’s Angle! I’m April, a second-year Political Science and Psychology double major. I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have any questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help!

Homecoming is UH’s one of the longest-standing traditions, bringing students, alumni and the community together to celebrate school spirit. From friendly competitions to big performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether this is your first HOCO or you’re just looking to make the most of it, there are a few tips that will help you have the best time.

Key events to look forward to

The week starts with energy at the Kick-Off hosted by the Residence Halls Association. Expect a pep rally with music, games and a vibrant crowd ready to celebrate.

Shasta and Sasha have been in attendance in the past, so if you want an opportunity to meet our mascots and take some pictures, this is your chance! Tip: Wear red and bring friends– this event sets the tone for the rest of the week, so come prepared to have fun.

Another event to look out for is the Bed Races. Students race decorated beds on wheels near the stadium in a tournament-style event. This is a tradition that combines school pride, creativity and plenty of laughter.

After the spirit cup teams race, students get to participate in other bed racing activities. This is a chance to cheer on your fellow coogs and get in the competitive spirit.

The HOCO concert is up there with the football game as an event to look forward to as well. Last year Waka Flocka performed at Lynn Eusan park. He attracted crowds of students ready to sing and dance along.

This year’s artist is yet to be revealed but the anticipation is real. Prepare for the concert by making sure your event pass is downloaded and keeping tabs on @uhhomecoming for the big reveal!

The week wraps up with the big game against Arizona. This is where all the excitement, school spirit and anticipation come together. Before the game, try to stop by the tailgate.

There will be line dancing, food and endless opportunities to meet new people and bond over school spirit. Be sure to claim your student ticket as soon as possible on Oct. 13. There is a good chance they will sell out before the end of the week.

What to wear

This year’s HOCO theme is school spirit, so come dressed in red! The Texas heat is as unrelenting as ever so layer lightly and try to stay cool. A portable fan is my holy grail for any outdoor event but especially for student packed games.

Prepare for the day by staying hydrated to reduce the chance of overheating and be cautious of how long you’re spending in direct sunlight.

With these tips, I’m sure your homecoming week will be a time to remember. Take lots of pictures for the memories and stay cool. Go Coogs!

