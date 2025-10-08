The college housing dilemma: On-campus vs. off-campus living

After moving into my own place, I’m often asked if I like it better than living on UH campus. Some days, I will answer with a quick, undoubtful ‘yes’. Other days, I find myself daydreaming of being back in the dorms.

After living at the infamous Moody Towers for my first school year at UH, I moved into an apartment 30 minutes away from campus.

Pro campus

Moody towers could have its own book dedicated to its atrocities, from flooding floors to armed robberies. In the end, that was home away from home for a limited time. Call it trauma bonded, but it was my resort either way.

As this being my first place in Houston, living on campus was unbelievably convenient. I had my classes to my left and my advisor’s office to my right. Being this close to everything allowed me to breathe easier because I didn’t have to factor in a commute to my schedule.

The only places I mainly had to commute to where my jobs. A five-minute walk to Cougar Grounds or a seven-minute walk to the doctors, everything I needed outside of academics were also at arm’s length.

Living on campus forces you to make university your life, so locking-in was no problem. It endorsed my priorities to be my success in school. I’m not saying everything was distraction free but allowed me to refocus when things got off track.

Tuition for students fluctuates, depending on what dorm they live in. When compared, living in Moody is cheaper than my monthly rent. A semester in moody plus the cheapest meal plan equals what it costs for just one semester of rent in my apartment.

This financial aspect is probably the most stress inducing factor when comparing living on campus vs. in an apartment. Many of us don’t have the option to live at home, so when it comes to the bills, that is the only factor that matters.

Pro apartment

The biggest change to moving into my own apartment was the ability to call it ‘my own’. A sense of pride comes with getting your own set of keys and a welcome mat.

My inner child couldn’t be happier that I made it this far. Blessed enough to have the opportunity and worked hard enough to keep it.

This freedom immediately felt different after signing the lease. It was like putting on your favorite song after a long day of work. The tension of always being around people and endless chatter of campus, suddenly melts away when the front door closes behind me.

The second most important factor, having my own kitchen. Those who have eaten at Moody dining understand why.

Now, I have the freedom to control my own meals, cook what I want. As a person who prioritizes health, it is a great stress relief knowing exactly what I eat. I no longer have to make circles around the dining hall, looking for something appetizing.

The factor that tips the scale towards apartment winning my favoritism, is that I get to live with my boyfriend. After nearly a year of long distance after I moved from my hometown, nothing could make me happier.

After nearly four years of discussing moving to UH, he became my biggest supporter and followed me to Space City. The anticipation of finally getting to live our big city dreams became truly evident with our apartment.

I will forever be thankful for what my dorm taught me and the experiences I had. However, with changing priorities, a person’s living space has to accommodate for that change. I’ll always chase my career goals, but I’ve learned you need some extra square footage to help out.

