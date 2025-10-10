Students protest UH investments during Khator’s state of the university address

Students for Justice in Palestine led a protest outside the Moores School of Music as President Renu Khator delivered her State of the University address. Demonstrators waved flags, held signs and chanted, urging the UH administration to divest from companies they say support Israel.

The protest began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and drew students, alumni and community members who joined in chants directed at UH leadership, including “Divest! Protect! We will not stop, we will not rest!”

Police officers told protesters not to amplify their voices and said megaphones were not permitted.

John, a 2023 UH alumnus, outlined the protest’s goals as a response to the university’s investment decisions. His last name is withheld to protect his identity.

“Money that the university uses is being invested in a cause that creates more death, and we have every right to say, ‘Hey, we shouldn’t do that, we can’t do that, we need to change,’” John said.

Student protester Abbas claimed that UH has invested in arms manufacturing since 2016 and currently has invested in companies he described as “complicit in the genocide of Palestinians.” His last name is withheld to protect his identity.

“We have passed numerous student government resolutions demanding that the university divest from arms manufacturers,” Abbas said. “This is a very simple and moral demand, that we want the genocide to end.”

Bobby, a member of the Palestinian liberation movement in Houston with Palestine Solidarity, came to support the student-led efforts, hoping to accomplish a larger local initiative. Their last name is withheld to protect their identity.

“Calling for our academic institutions to divest from these arms manufacturers is just one side of the coin. We are also calling for an arms embargo on the Port of Houston to stop shipments of the same weapons and technology these universities develop and research,” Bobby said.

The protesters carried hand-painted signs, wore keffiyehs and displayed other symbols of solidarity. One demonstrator even held two puppies.

“I brought my puppies today because they bring joy to the people. This is a stressful environment; we are watching death every single day. Take a break. Look at this puppy. Breathe,” said Badger, a participant supporting the student organization. Their last name is withheld to protect their identity.

“In the most stressful times, remember to bring some sort of joy. Yes, it is important to be serious, but remember we are gathering here together. At the end of the day we have to have hope. If we don’t have hope, the darkness can take over and it can feel like, ‘What am I protesting for?’” Badger emphasized.

Hope was a theme echoed among other participants as student protester Lian shared her perspective on the ongoing movement. Her last name is withheld to protect her identity.

“I am privileged, I have a voice. I make sure to go to protests, even if I may end up pepper-sprayed or die, at least I know I died doing what I loved,” Lian said. “We are united as Houston. There are a lot of us here together. There are more of us than there are of hate.”

UH did not respond to a request for comment.

The Cougar has chosen not to release identifying information on sources due to safety concerns and a student media alert from the Student Press Law Center.

