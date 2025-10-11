Houston men’s golf eyes strong finish to fall season after fifth-place result in Dallas

Off the heels of a second-place finish at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic, Houston ended the Trinity Forest Invitational tournament in 5th, its lowest finish of the season thus far.

Junior Chi Chun Chen led the charge for the Cougars through the first round, posting a 5-under 67 and ending the day in fourth.

Not far behind, senior Hudson Weibel ended the day in 11th, posting a 70. Sophomore Hsuan-Yi Chen tied for 29th and junior Grant Doggett tied for 42nd.

On Monday, Weibel jumped to sixth with a 7-under 137 through the second round. The Cougars would fall to fifth overall with a 7-under 281 as a collective, or 13-under 563 when accounting Sunday.

Chun Chen finished tied for 16th, while Doggett and sophomore Hsuan-Yi Chen finished the round tied for 46th.

Weibel’s final round on Tuesday resulted in his second individual championship of the season. Weibel also became the first Cougar to win several titles in a season since Santiago De La Fuente from 2022-2023.

Chun Chen ended Tuesday in 24th at 213, followed closely by senior Kevin An in twenty-fifth at 214.

Doggett ended the invitational in 45th at 219 while sophomore Hsuan-Yi Chen tied for seventy-third at 226.

Houston men’s golf will finish its fall tenure at The Bryson

Invitational in Charleston, S.C. beginning on Oct. 13 and concluding on Oct. 15.

