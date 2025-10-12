Houston soccer falls short as West Virginia scores late to seal 3-2 loss

Houston soccer was dealt its fifth winless match in a row, losing to the West Virginia Mountaineers Friday night 3-2.

West Virginia is 8-2-2 on the season with a 3-0-2 record in Big 12 Conference play. As for the Cougars, they are 6-2-4 on the season, and 1-2-2 in the Big 12 Conference.

In the 34th minute of the second half, tied 1-1, freshman forward Samira Minor put the Cougars back in front with help from junior midfielder Kyrsten Kizer.

But the Mountaineers answered right back, as senior forward Taylor White quickly evened things up with a goal of her own.

After finding its groove in the first half, Houston’s offense lost some rhythm in the second, struggling to keep up the same pace.

Two minutes before the end of the first half, redshirt sophomore forward Sabrina Taber scored her first goal of the season, and the first of her career, marking a major milestone after battling through multiple ACL injuries.

With about eight minutes left on the clock, senior forward Taylor White found the back of the net once more, sealing a 3–2 win for the Mountaineers.

The Cougars will travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

