UH’s Homecoming is more than a game, it’s a tradition

Homecoming at the UH is more than just football. It’s a tradition that connects us to generations of Cougars before us and celebrates a century of history that we now get to be part of.

As UH approaches its centennial milestone, Homecoming takes on even greater meaning. It’s a chance to honor the past while celebrating the university’s remarkable progress.

​

From 1946 to 2025, Homecoming has brought life back to campus. Music echoes down hallways, and events fill every corner. The excitement is contagious; you can’t help but feel it.

​

Over time, this tradition has grown into something larger than the game itself. It’s about the community coming together with pride for the University. As a student, I celebrate alongside alumni who once stood where I do now.

​

This year, I’ve noticed student leaders putting in extra effort to make Homecoming more inclusive. By opening up participation and planning community-wide events, they’re making it clear that this tradition belongs to all of us.

​

Concerts, block parties and free breakfasts are just some of the ways students can feel part of Homecoming, whether you’re on a team or just walking back from class. are just some of the ways students can feel part of Homecoming, whether you’re on a team or just walking back from class.

​

The significance runs deeper than the schedule. Homecoming is about connection. It’s about students, alumni and the UH community coming together in one shared celebration of what it means to be a Cougar.

​

I’ve watched alumni return, not just to relive old memories but to share their stories and encourage the next generation. Some give back through scholarships or alumni networks, while others give their time as mentors.

​

Homecoming also shows how traditions evolve with each generation. What started as a weekend gathering in 1946 has grown into a week-long celebration.

​

The meaning shifts depending on who you ask. As a student, I get to have a chance to experience campus pride firsthand. For alumni, it’s often a reminder of where their story began.

​

Becoming a part of Homecoming has given me a whole new perspective on the event. Working with Strut Your Stuff showed me the time, effort and pride people put into the event. The culmination of their hard work on the stage was rewarding. This has allowed me to grow closer to my sorority sisters and meet people I might never have known without it.

​

From cheering on my friends and decorating a bed for the races, to testing my architecture skills at Canstruction and celebrating the big game at the tailgate, Homecoming has become a tradition I truly look forward to every fall.

​

This year’s celebration carries a special kind of pride. UH has come so far, from a commuter school to a Tier One and Big 12 university, and UH’s spirit has endured through it all.

​

As UH steps into its next century, I know Homecoming will continue to evolve, but its purpose will remain the same — celebrating the bond that connects us all as part of the Cougar family.

