Babyface Ray to headline Homecoming concert

The Student Program Board announced Detroit rapper Babyface Ray will headline the 2025 Homecoming concert.

Babyface Ray began his music career in 2010 as part of the rap group Team Eastside. He released his first mixtape, “MIA Season,” in 2015, and in 2019, he released “MIA Season 2,” which featured the song “Move to LA” that later gained him popularity on the social media platform TikTok.

He released his debut album “Face,” which landed him 31 on the Billboard 200 list and two on the Independent Albums chart.

Babyface Ray is best known for tracks like “My Thoughts Part II” and “Paperwork Party.” He has also collaborated with artists such as Future, Lil Durk and Wiz Khalifa.

The artist is set to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cullen Performance Hall. The concert will be free to all students who claim their ticket here.

