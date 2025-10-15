Houston public transportation needs to improve

Houston is known for its heat, oil industry and diversity. It is not known for its public transportation. Houston is the fourth most populous city in America, and yet it fails to have a competent public transportation system.

Houston has two systems that it primarily uses for public transportation: the light rail system and the bus transit system. Neither are good public transportation compared to cities that rival Houston in population size, like Los Angeles and Chicago.

Chicago has its train system that covers 224 miles of track, and the Los Angeles rail system covers 109 miles. The Houston rail system covers an audaciously small 23 miles.

The bus transit system is not as mediocre as the light rail system, but it still has various problems that stop it from being truly competent.

One main complaint that many citizens of Houston have is the punctuality of the Houston Bus System. Last year, it had around a 74% on-time performance. That is a disappointing statistic, given that most experts expect a well-functioning system to have at least 85%.

The bus system’s own board members see its faults, noting the unfit conditions. The problems of the system have led to Houston’s bus ridership being lower in August 2025 compared to August 2019, even though the city has gone through a population increase.

Wobbly future for Houston public transportation

Houston public transportation has seemingly taken a U-turn in its progress as a once hopeful future has become more worrying.

Since Mayor John Whitmire took office, harmful measures have been taken to cripple the progress of public transportation in Houston.

His appointed chair, Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock, suspended the University bus rapid transit line, which would have connected multiple different Houston universities, including the University of Houston.

The administration is also reluctant to follow through on a voter-approved $3.5 billion bond that would have increased BRT mileage and light rail.

Whitmire is utilizing Metro instead for street repairs and adding microtransit, two actions that will do little to improve public transportation accessibility and service.

Hope for improving public transportation

Recent decisions made by the city of Houston are disappointing to many people who are advocates for a better public transit system, but not all is lost.

The fact is that the population of Houston believes in improving public transit, with 68% of voters approving the $3.5 billion bond to improve accessibility. Metro bus ridership has been down since 2019, but now has steadily increased for the past two years.

It is now up to the citizens of Houston to reaffirm their support for public transportation by casting votes for candidates who seek to enhance public transportation. Candidates who support better funding of the bus system and expansion of the light rail system are ideal to champion.

Your vote in local elections is often the best way for your demands to be heard.

