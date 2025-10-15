Houston volleyball faces road blues

Houston volleyball dropped a four-set match to No. 21 BYU on Saturday afternoon at Smith Fieldhouse, marking its fifth loss this season against a ranked opponent in as many matches.

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Gonzales stood out for Houston in the opening set, recording four kills on seven attacks for a .571 hitting percentage. She added a perfect serve and steady play to lead the Cougars’ offense early in the match. For BYU, momentum swung early, and the blue cougars finished strong to take the first set, 25-17.

Houston stayed competitive in a tight second set behind senior outside hitters Avery Shimaitis and Bre Reid.

Shimaitis led the team with six kills on nine attacks, while Reid added three kills and 11 total attempts despite three attack errors. Their combined offensive pressure helped Houston stay close in a hard-fought set. Houston sealed it, 27-25, to even the match.

As BYU closed out the third set, Houston relied on strong performances from redshirt senior middle blocker Barakat Rahmon and redshirt junior middle blocker Ella Wendel in the fourth.

Rahmon had three kills on five total attempts with one error for a .400 hitting percentage, while Wendel added two kills on three attempts for a .667 hitting percentage. Their contributions helped Houston stay competitive in the early stages of the fourth set. BYU managed to take on the lead and win the set to close the match, 25-17.

Houston returns home to the Fertitta Center for a three-match homestand, opening against Kansas on Oct. 16. First serve is scheduled at 7 p.m.

