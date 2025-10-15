Judge temporarily restricts the enforcement of campus speech restrictions

Editor’s note 10/15/2025: A previous version of the article implied that police officers asked students to stop using amplifiers due to SB 2972. The article has been corrected to clarify that the police officer asked students to stop using amplifiers due to UH’s Freedom of Expression policy that prohibits the use of amplifiers during certain hours. That policy continues to be in effect.

Senate Bill 2972 went into effect in Texas Sept. 1. The new law puts limits on expressive activities on college campuses.

With the implementation of SB 2972, all expressive activities are banned on campus from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. and students would not be allowed to use any sound amplifiers, cover their faces or create encampments. The law also prevents any activity that interferes with campus operations.

The implementation of SB 2972 also walks back on legislation passed in 2019, mandating that all outdoor spaces on university campuses in Texas be designated as open areas for free speech.

During a protest by Students for Justice in Palestine HTX, outside of Moores School of Music, during President Renu Khator’s state of the university address, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, students were asked to stop using amplifiers by police officers.

However, this was due to the UH System’s Freedom of Expression policy that states, “Amplified sound may only occur from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to midnight on class days, and from 8:00 a.m. to midnight on non-class days. Amplified sound may not exceed 75 decibel levels.” This is not related to SB 2972, and is the University’s own policy that is still in effect.

Yet, students still felt like the order stifled their voice.

“We do not feel threatened by such laws. We do not feel like we are being constrained,” said political science senior and representative of SJP Abbas Mohammed. “We are going to continue speaking out by any means that we see fit, because our voices cannot be silenced. We have a right to free speech, and we will exercise our rights to that free speech.”

SB 2972 defines expressive activity as “any speech or expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment,” with many arguing that the definition is too broad and vague.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has filed a lawsuit against the University of Texas system in federal court, citing the law’s broad nature and stating that it will affect protected speech.

Recently, a district court issued an injunction against the UT system, siding with students. The court did not trust the University to enforce the policy constitutionally.

The law was pushed for by Republican lawmakers in Texas in response to the pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the US last year.

SB 2972 not only affects students protesting political issues, but also religious expression, journalism and other forms of self-expression.

“We’re always going to face repression and attempts to silence us, and we will certainly find a way around that to grow our movement on campus,” Abbas said.

Students say the implementation of SB 2972 marks a significant change in the regulation of expressive activities in Texas universities and say they will continue to fight for their rights.

news@thedailycougar.com