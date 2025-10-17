Houston volleyball loses in straight sets to Kansas in its first home game in October

Houston volleyball faced the Kansas Jayhawks in the Fertitta Center for its first home matchup in three weeks on Thursday night, looking to fall out of a four-game skid.

This matchup saw 2 top-three blocking teams in the Big 12 conference. With the Cougars being second and Kansas third in the rankings. The Jayhawks won that battle 11-9, with Jayhawk sophomore middle blocker Reese Ptacek blocking eight, and Barakat Ramon leading the Cougars with four

The match started with an 8-0 run by the Jayhawks right out of the gate, including two aces by freshman outside hitter Logan Bell, opening the door to a dominant set one victory for Kansas (25-14).

The Cougars led for the majority of the second set behind redshirt sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Gonzales’ six kills, which led her to having a team high 10 kills in this match. Before the Jayhawks had a 4-0 run at the end of the set to secure a lead that led to a 25-23 second-set victory.

The Jayhawks would go on to continue their dominance into the third set, winning it 25-16 to give the Cougars their seventh sweep loss this season.

With this loss, the Cougars fall to 8-10 on the season, 1-6 in conference play, and lose their fifth straight matchup.

The Cougars will look to turn things around on Oct.19, facing the Arizona Wildcats at 1 p.m. at the Fertitta Center in the second match of their three-game home stand.

