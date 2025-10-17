Sports Volleyball

Houston volleyball loses in straight sets to Kansas in its first home game in October

by Noah Oliveira
24 hours ago
Lottie Scully prepares to serve in a matchup with Kansas on Oct. 16 in Houston. | Karolina Navarro/The Cougar

Houston volleyball faced the Kansas Jayhawks in the Fertitta Center for its first home matchup in three weeks on Thursday night, looking to fall out of a four-game skid.

This matchup saw 2 top-three blocking teams in the Big 12 conference. With the Cougars being second and Kansas third in the rankings. The Jayhawks won that battle 11-9, with Jayhawk sophomore middle blocker Reese Ptacek blocking eight, and Barakat Ramon leading the Cougars with four

The match started with an 8-0 run by the Jayhawks right out of the gate, including two aces by freshman outside hitter Logan Bell, opening the door to a dominant set one victory for Kansas (25-14).

The Cougars led for the majority of the second set behind redshirt sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Gonzales’ six kills, which led her to having a team high 10 kills in this match. Before the Jayhawks had a 4-0 run at the end of the set to secure a lead that led to a 25-23 second-set victory.

The Jayhawks would go on to continue their dominance into the third set, winning it 25-16 to give the Cougars their seventh sweep loss this season.

With this loss, the Cougars fall to 8-10 on the season, 1-6 in conference play, and lose their fifth straight matchup.

The Cougars will look to turn things around on Oct.19, facing the Arizona Wildcats at 1 p.m. at the Fertitta Center in the second match of their three-game home stand.

