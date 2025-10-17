Week 8 preview: Cougars coming home for date with Arizona

Houston’s Football is back home at TDECU Stadium for its homecoming game against conference rival Arizona, where it looks to secure its sixth win and secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022. The Cougars post a 5-1 record, their best mark since the 2021 season.

“One of the things I talk to our guys all the time about, too is that ‘you have to relish the grind of the season, and every week is its own season. And in order to be elite, you have to be consistent with your preparation week after week after week after week,” coach Willie Fritz said.

Week 7 Overview



The Cougars return to Houston after a rout of conference rival Oklahoma State last Saturday, beating the Cowboys by a score of 39-17. Fritz stated in his Week 8 press conference that his team “did an outstanding job” of bouncing back from their 35-11 loss against now No. 7 Texas Tech the week prior.

Junior quarterback Conner Weigman had his best performance of the season, throwing for 306 yards and contributing to three touchdowns. Senior running back Dean Connors contributed 90 total yards, including a herculean catch for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Senior kicker Ethan Sanchez won Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors following his four field goals and three extra point conversions against Oklahoma State, a total of fifteen points. Fritz commended Sanchez in his Week 8 press conference, referring to his veteran kicker as “elite”. The Wildcats head into Houston following a home defeat against BYU last Saturday, losing by a score of 33-27 in double overtime. History In their last encounter with Houston, the Wildcats obliterated the Cougars 27-3, with that game held in Arizona. Houston maintains a winning record against Arizona at 3-2, winning the only game they have hosted throughout the rivalry. Previewing Houston vs. Arizona Things are, statistically, very level between both organizations. The Cougars are 2-1 in conference play in comparison to the Wildcats who are 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play. Arizona holds a slight advantage on offensive metrics, with more points per game, touchdowns, and yards per play. Houston does lead Arizona in running offense, with more rushing yards and touchdowns. The Wildcats also hold an advantage on defensive metrics, with the Wildcats allowing their opponents to score fewer points, secure fewer offensive yards and rushing yards while also boasting more sacks than the Cougars. Houston has produced fewer turnovers than Arizona. Where to Watch The Cougars look to cap off a week of homecoming festivities with a victory over Arizona at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18. The game will air on FS1, and will be covered live on both 950 AM KPRC and the Varsity Network app.

