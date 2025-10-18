Houston football’s road back to bowl eligibility

A lot has happened in the three years since Houston football last went bowling.

Former head coach Dana Holgorsen was relieved of his duties in November 2023, following a tumultuous season in which the Cougars woefully underachieved, finishing 4-8 and missing out on a bowl appearance for the first time since 2019, his inaugural year with the program.

Houston sought somebody to lead them from just a conference competitor to a contender.

The search led Houston to Tulane’s signal caller, long-time coach Willie Fritz, that same fall. Fritz had just led the Green Wave to 12-2 and 11-3 seasons, respectively, in 2022 and 2023 after they finished just 2-10 in 2021.

His first season at the helm in 2024 didn’t show better results on paper, as Houston once again fell two games short of bowl eligibility, finishing with a 4-8 record.

Despite a similar outcome, his foundation had already begun to take shape, boasting the fourth-ranked defense in the Big 12 Conference, after not being able to devote to the transfer portal and recruiting fully.

But when he did in the winter of 2024 and spring of 2025, Houston hit the accelerator.

Through five weeks, the Cougars carried with them their best record since 2016, a 4-0 mark where they kept the Bayou Bucket on Cullen Boulevard, and played spoiler on “Prime Time” television against Colorado.

Junior quarterback Conner Weigman’s “never flinch” mindset was on full display when Houston stared down a 24-10 deficit with eight minutes remaining at Corvallis, Ore. against Oregon State.

The Cougars roared back to stun the Beavers, with two quick-strike touchdowns to tie, an emphatic blocked field goal to force overtime, and their own field goal to walk off the Beavers.

Then-No. 11 Texas Tech gave Houston its first blemish of the season, showing there was plenty to improve upon before being considered one of the conference’s elite.

Still, Houston’s 39-17 thwarting of Oklahoma State the following week showed how far the program had come, departing the game with a 5-1 record, just one win shy of bowl eligibility.

A lot has happened since the Cougars were last on that doorstep, and that’s where they stood Saturday morning hours before they met with Arizona.

Knotted up at 28, after leading by as much as 14 heading into the fourth quarter, the Cougars surrendered touchdowns on consecutive possessions, setting up a late drive for Houston.

Beginning at the Houston 25, a 13-play, 52-yard drive to Arizona’s 23-yard line set the stage for senior kicker Ethan Sanchez, with an opportunity for redemption after missing his previous attempt from 48 yards.

Sanchez, a transfer from Old Dominion, already had a game-winner to his name earlier this season.

His next one was the walk-off winner to send Houston bowling.

He leapt into the stands following the game, celebrating with students and fans. “We want them to celebrate with the student body,” Fritz said.

Weigman was responsible for all four touchdown scores for UH, three through the air, which tied a season-high, and the other, a 10-yard rush to the right side of the end zone.

Much like Weigman, the weapons responsible for Houston’s offensive output were all new to the program.

Junior wide receiver Amare Thomas has emerged as Weigman’s go-to number one target, coming off the heels of a seven-reception, 157-yard output against Oklahoma State.

“Whenever we lock eyes, if I’m open he’s throwing it,” Thomas said of the connection with Weigman.

He followed it up with two more touchdowns, bringing his season total up to four.

Lining up alongside Thomas, senior tight end Tanner Koziol hauled in a touchdown grab on a 15-yard pass from Weigman, his third of the year.

Senior running back Dean Connors, a former crosstown foe from Rice, tacked on 100 rushing yards, his first 100-yard performance since facing his former school in week two.

Together, they accounted for all 31 of Houston’s points, and have emerged as faces of its new era.

One where Houston sits 6-1, and will be playing December football for the first time since 2022.

