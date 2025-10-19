Houston soccer ends winless streak with 2-1 victory over Iowa State

Houston soccer bounced back with a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday night.

The Cougars improved to 7-3-4 overall and 2-3-2 in Big 12 Conference play, while the Cyclones fell to 4-7-2 and 1-6 in the Big 12.

The Cyclones started strong with a goal in the second minute by freshmen forward Megan Walters that put the Cyclones up 1-0.

But, the Cougars struck back with freshman forward Amaris Bumba tying things up 1-1 in the fourth minute with an assist from junior midfielder Ava Shannon.

With the Cougars having a bit of momentum, freshman midfielder Madyson Bentil broke the game open with a goal in the 35th minute, giving Houston a 2-1 lead.

After finding its groove in the first half, Houston’s defense took control by not giving up a single goal in the second half to the Cyclones and pulling out a 2-1 victory.

With this win, Houston recorded its first victory since Sept. 18, when it defeated Cincinnati.

The win also marked the Cougars’ first victory away from home this season.

The Cougars will look to begin a winning streak as they prepare for a home bout with the UCF Knights on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.

