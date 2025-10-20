Arctic Defense Campaign fighting to bring conservation into the spotlight

Shaded areas are sparse, but spirits are high, and with clipboards in hand, the group of four sets out.

They split up — one pair near the bike rack, later joined by an inflatable polar bear, and the other on the opposite end of the courtyard in front of the MD Anderson Library.

“We’re trying to mobilize the people who care about the Arctic, and when it comes down to it, that’s most Americans who know about the issue,” said Jessica Larrinaga, the ADC campaign organizer for Houston. “We want to educate as many people as we can and show corporations headquartered here in Houston that no matter how you feel about drilling, the Arctic is a place that shouldn’t be drilled because it is such a pristine landscape that really needs to be protected and preserved. Taking away one of our last untouched places in this world would be heartbreaking.”

The Arctic Defense Campaign is a national effort aimed at protecting the Arctic Refuge and Western Arctic Reserve from oil and gas drilling.

“Those stories that have been the most impactful to me are the stories of the students that I’ve met who have a passion for conservation and have felt like there’s not really a place for that here,” Larrinaga said. “They are moved to do this work because they feel like they’re really doing something. I think that has been the most inspiring thing to me.”

Anthropology and biology junior Layla Wasiak-Burns first heard about ADC Houston when Larrinaga came to speak in a biology class.

“The message of conservation and environmentalism really spoke to me,” Wasiak-Burns said. “I was like, ‘OK, this is perfect,’ because I was looking for ways to get involved in the environment on campus.”

ADC Houston’s events range from petitioning, like their Tuesday afternoon event, to phonebanking to tabling — and yes, inflatable polar bear-ing, courtesy of sophomore and mechanical engineering major Vinyhy Nguyen. When Nguyen wasn’t posing for photos from inside his costume, he was holding a “Save the Seals” sign while calling for passing students to sign the petition.

“I feel like anybody who values their planet or their future should care about the environment,” Nguyen said. “Especially our future, our kids are going to have to live in this one day. So just anything I can do to help put the word out there or spread awareness is something I like to do.”

For health freshman Sereen Albeesheh, joining ADC Houston was a way to break out of her comfort zone and talk to other people for a cause she cares about.

“If you have a goal to put effort into the Arctic Defense Campaign, taking time out of your day to work and be a part of something is worth it,” Albeesheh said. “Just knowing you’re at least putting some of your time into something, it’s good. It feels good.”

Political science freshman, Oliver Ibarra was one of 113 students who signed the petition on Tuesday – Ibarra, originally an environmental science major, is a firm believer in the idea that small actions add up.

“I think signing petitions and showing public support takes like two minutes max,” Ibarra said. “It’s no harm if you try and do something. Even if it doesn’t cause something, you tried. That support and feeling in community with people who also care about the same things as you is definitely helpful.”

For Larrinaga, small victories are key to the campaign — tangible progress comes one day at a time.

“We started this campaign three weeks ago, and it was just me and a clipboard,” Larrinaga said. “And now I have all these awesome student volunteers who are involved with me. That just shows that there is progress to be made. There is hope. There are people who care. And if you’re one of those people who care, there are ways for you to make a change.”

