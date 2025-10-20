The matcha phenomenon: a case of gender stereotypes, consumerism

Every summer, a strikingly green substance seems to take over American social media. Matcha, a Japanese green tea notorious for having a ‘grassy’ taste, is a drink that has commonly been enjoyed by the younger generation and individuals of East Asian descent.

With its proliferation on the internet, matcha has been growing in popularity among various racial and age demographics, evolving from a niche favorite to a universally enjoyed drink.

Nonetheless, as is the case with anything garnering attention, matcha has gone far beyond the scope it was intended for. It has become a test of masculinity, a focus of women’s health research and a testament to the influence of social media.

Performative Males and Gender Stereotypes

When popularized in its now-iconic form, the matcha latte, the drink quickly became associated with a sweet, creamy flavor and mostly female consumer base. Because of this, matcha has been labeled as a ‘feminine’ drink. However, with its rising popularity, far more men have been seen openly enjoying their matcha drinks.

The sudden turnover has resulted in a term coined specifically for men who drink matcha: performative males. This label refers to men who are perceived as adopting behaviors, like drinking matcha, to project a softer, less traditionally masculine image. The term is primarily used in a derogatory sense, implying these men do so intentionally to appear more appealing or attractive to feminist and progressive women.

These men are thought to be shallow and to have lost a great part of their masculinity as they put on a performance of drinking matcha openly to attract romantic attention rather than showcasing their true character.

Instead of trying to refute these stereotypes, men have embraced them. Now, men not only drink matcha, but read feminist literature, carry tote bags and openly sympathize with menstrual pains to gain attention from the female gaze. They have turned the act of being a performative male into a culture.

Originally, they may have been criticized for their ingenuity, but now they are publicly accepted with the help of social media. TikTok has led men all across the country, primarily ages 18-22, to imitate and make a trend out of the charade.

These challenges and trends ultimately made the act of being a performative male into a joke and have removed most negative connotations. They are no longer seen as ingenuine, but rather people who are having fun, authentically expressing themselves and are of course, enjoying their matcha lattes without the pressure of masculinity upon them.

Medical Research and Misinformation

As matcha is entering several mainstream markets, medical researchers are focusing on the implications of its increased consumption. However, before we can even begin to appreciate the work of scientific advancement, we are led astray by the spread of misinformation on social media.

Matcha and all other green teas alike have been at the center of women’s reproductive research with growing consumption. Researchers at The Central South University and The University of South China found that since matcha and other green teas are antioxidant-rich, they may reduce infertility if consumed in moderate quantities (two cups a day or less). Similarly, a cohort study conducted in Denmark found no association between tea consumption and female fertility.

It did not take long for social media to argue over the health deficits of the tea. Creators started to make opposing claims about the myths and facts, gaining millions of views across TikTok. The current flow of invalid claims reached people all over the globe, leading the myths to be accepted as true.

Nonetheless, the misinformation spread was ultimately beneficial as it allowed accurate information to rise to the surface. Doctors, dietitians and medical professionals took to their platforms to share matcha’s real implications with scientifically backed research. They not only obliterated misconceptions but assured the public that their favorite green drink is safe, as long as it’s consumed in moderate quantities, as researchers have been trying to tell us for years.

The Bottom Line

Over the past few years, matcha has established itself in the United States drink industry. Yet, with the increased spread of online trends over the past summer, including viral recipes and flavor combinations, matcha has now reached various age and racial demographics – asserting itself as a universally enjoyable drink.

The online trends didn’t stop at increasing consumer spending – they became a means for men to be able to break gender stereotypes and a vessel for spreading misinformation, which eventually brought true facts to light. In 2025, matcha is far more than a drink – it is a phenomenon.

