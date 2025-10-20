In an email sent out to students, UH will not serve as an early voting location. The reason behind this decision was not revealed in the email.

UH was previously an early voting location last year, and strived to become a voter-friendly campus.

The University will still be a voting location for Election Day at Student Center South, Space City Room from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the email, if students would like to vote early, the nearest location is at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

The Cougar has reached out to the University for more information regarding the decision, and is awaiting a response.

