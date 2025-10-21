Tylenol misinformation is causing a mockery of autism

The talk around autism has taken social media by storm. There’s a push for more information and representation of autism, but also discussion about why people have it.

The spotlight put on the disorder has opened up commentary from the general public on social media. While some lighthearted jokes can be funny, some push an ableist agenda.

Recent misinformation

On Sept. 22, President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a press conference to talk about autism.

Kennedy announced that Tylenol increases the risk of autism in children when women take the drug during pregnancy. He continues to advise pregnant individuals that they shouldn’t take any Tylenol and to not give it to their kids.

Throughout the speech, Kennedy described autism with a negative connotation. Phrases like “horrible crises” and “families destroyed.”

“Autism destroys families, and more importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children,” said Kennedy.

This made it seem like people who have autism are worthless which is offensive and untrue.

Researchers and scientists disagreed with the announcement, saying it spread misinformation. The original analysis of the entire correlation found no direct causation between Tylenol and autism. It only proposed that it might have an effect on genetic causes of autism.

What Trump was announcing was a misleading account of research. Tylenol is not a direct cause of autism.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that research says the risk of autism is only distinct in cases where “acetaminophen is taken chronically throughout pregnancy.” They also said that there is no establishment of Tylenol causing autism.

Social media response

After the press conference, the information spread like wildfire across social media. Thousands of people shared how they felt about the new information, most in disagreement.

A viral trend started on TikTok where creators used humor to ridicule claims linking Tylenol to autism.

While the trend did a good job in expressing the ridiculousness in the misinformation, the videos started to spiral into mocking the symptoms of autism.

The videos range from lightheartedness like their mom took Tylenol while pregnant and now they have a hyperfixation for a certain thing. But the jokes go a little further into topics that have nothing to do with autism.

Videos of people wearing unusual costumes or screaming the lyrics of a skit with the captions joking how their moms took Tylenol while pregnant. There’s even some blaming what’s wrong with them on Tylenol.

These actions like dressing up in costumes and behavior issues are giving into the stereotypes of autism. Autism is already under a lot of scrutiny, while the trend is simply normalizing the mockery of it.

Even though this started with good intentions or just to spread light humor, it has given a pass to ableist commentary.

When it comes to discussing autism and making content about it, it needs to be with good intentions. The condition needs to have a sensitive understanding by all. It needs to be known that every person who has autism is different.

They have their own characteristics and own qualities. They are not weird, they are not wrong and they do not destroy lives. Stereotypical thoughts and actions mock and make fun of communities with disabilities. Our communities and society have to stem away from this toxic thinking.

Maybe others think it’s funny, but it’s incredibly harmful and always has been.

opinon@thedailycougar.com