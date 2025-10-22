Cougars fall short against Arizona despite strong performances from Gonzales, Reid

In a competitive four-set battle at the Fertitta Center, Houston volleyball came up short against Arizona on Sunday, falling 3–1 despite standout efforts from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Gonzales and senior outside hitter Bre Reid.

Gonzales led the Cougars with 18 points, tallying 17 kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Reid followed closely with 17 kills of her own, providing consistent offensive firepower throughout the match.

After dropping the first set 18–25, Houston bounced back strong in the second. Gonzales delivered seven kills on a .353 hitting percentage, while redshirt senior middle blocker Kellen Morin added four kills on five swings for an efficient .800 mark.

At the net, redshirt senior middle blocker Barakat Rahmon anchored the defense with three crucial blocks as the Cougars evened the match with a 25–20 win.

In the later sets, Houston continued to fight behind Reid and Gonzales, who combined for 15 kills to keep the Cougars within striking distance.

Reid notched nine kills across the third and fourth sets, while Gonzales added six more and contributed steady defense in the back row.

Senior setter Lottie Scully directed the attack with consistent passing and serving, and Rahmon added more key blocks to hold off Arizona’s pressure.

Despite their efforts, Houston dropped the final two sets 26–24 and 25–19, as Arizona closed out the match.

The Cougars will wrap up their three-match homestand against UCF on Wednesday, Oct. 22, looking to bounce back and regain momentum.

