Democratic candidate Christian Menefee rallies young voters ahead of election

Democratic candidate for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, Christian Menefee, cast his ballot at Wheeler Baptist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

He was joined by an energized sea of supporters donned in purple “Christian Menefee for Congress” t-shirts while holding up banners of support.

“We are building a movement for the next generation, but in order to be a part of that, you got to come cast your ballot so that we can go out there and fight for you,” Menefee said. “When I was Harris County Attorney, I was one of the only voices in the country who was willing to put my name on the paper and file a brief in support of President Biden’s forgiveness of student loan debt.”

Menefee is supported by Florida U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, Dallas U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the Houston Chronicle’s editorial board and Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, among other organizations and political leaders.

A recent Hobby School of Public Affairs poll among registered voters found 27% favor Menefee, 23% favor Amanda Edwards, 15% favor Jolanda Jones and 6% favor Carmen Maria Montiel.

No candidate will win more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 4, resulting in a second-round runoff, according to the poll.

“To the young voters out there, there have been a lot of elections in this state that have been determined by seven votes or eight votes,” Menefee said. “This could be an incredibly high turnout election and that means that every single ballot that is cast is going to be so important to making sure that we move forward in this election and this country.”

The 18th Congressional District, where the University resides, has been without representation since U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner’s death in March.

Early voting began on Oct. 20.

The University will allow students to cast their ballot on Election Day at Student Center South in the Space City Room on Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“We need people who understand our issues, unafraid, unabashed in standing up for our issues,” Menefee said. “That’s who I’ve been in Harris County, that’s exactly who I’ll be in Congress.”

For Harris County voting information and sample ballots, visit HarrisVotes.com.

news@thedailycougar.com