Parking and Transportation Services announce updates on parking, shuttles, permit renewals

Parking and Transportation Services hosted its Fall Town Hall meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, to review parking policies, facility changes and upcoming projects.

Equipment and Software Upgrades

Over the summer, Parking and Transportation Services replaced toll tag readers with license plate readers at all garages and gated lots. The department also renewed its enterprise software that manages its programs and services.

Drivers with license plates placed on windshields, hoods or visors will now receive citations.

To appeal, drivers can scan the QR code on their citation or use their myParking account through AccessUH. Appeals cannot be made via email.

Garage and Lot Changes

The Welcome Center Garage and Welcome Center Student Garage were merged into one permit area, now called the Welcome Center South and North Garages.

Parking and Transportation Services also switched from a text-to-pay to a Pay-by-Phone system.

Gated Lot 1A has been converted into a Pay-by-Phone lot, while Lot 13A has been closed to make way for new UH housing expected in 2027.

Lot 6B will close permanently at the end of the fall semester for a new dining facility, and Lot 19C will go offline in January 2026 for construction of the Hobby School of Public Affairs building.

Lighting and Safety Projects

Following a spike in campus crime, UH launched the Campus Lighting and Security Enhancement Project.

Lot 6A has reopened after closures for upgrades, and lighting installations are underway in Zone D, scheduled for completion by Dec. 31, 2025. Gates are also being added at all three entrances and exits in Zone B.

Permit Renewals and Wait Lists

Parking and Transportation Services plans to eliminate permit wait lists after the fall semester and instead post availability in real time. Faculty and staff permits auto-renew every Sept. 1 and can be canceled anytime.

Students can renew their fall permits for spring from Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. to Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. Emails with renewal instructions will be sent the week before.

Regular student permit sales begin Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and close the Friday before classes resume, reopening the following Wednesday.

Shuttle and Ride Services

The Cougar Line campus shuttle runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Sugar Land shuttle connects students taking in-person classes at both campuses.

Cougar Ride operates from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays and from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, with rides available through the UH Go app.

New Text Alert System and Vehicle Registration

Parking and Transportation Services can now text permit holders when their lots or garages are affected by maintenance or closures. Students can sign up through their myParking account.

Bicyclists and scooter riders can also register their vehicles for free through their myParking account.

“We thank all the students, faculty and staff for their patience and understanding as we make these transitions,” said Director of Parking and Transportation Services James R. Wright. “This is not an easy thing to do.”

news@thedailycougar.com