April’s angle: How to do college Halloween right

Hi! Welcome to another issue of April’s Angle! I’m April, a second-year Political Science and Psychology double major. I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have any questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help!

Tips and tricks

Halloween is in a few days and I’d love to share some tips and tricks that helped me in my first Halloweekend in college last year!

If this is your first Halloween in college, pace yourself! I can’t stress this enough. You might want to party back-to-back, but try to schedule your outings. I try to avoid going out over 2 or 3 days in a row, burnout typically hits on the second night and I’d rather not be miserable in costume.

It is also important to assess the credibility of a potential party; college parties tend to be rowdy and sometimes unpleasant. I’ve narrowed down my favorite categories of parties, my number one being @nobystanderhq. They throw some of the best, well-thought-out and safe parties! Their Halloween party coming up on Nov. 1 is anticipated to bring the vibes and amazing music.

Comfort is just as important as looking good! While I can be a big “beauty is pain” advocate, even I know my limit! Make sure your costume ensures mobility at least and accounts for unexpected situations.

Finally, I asked some of my closest friends about their most important tips and here’s what they said: Drink responsibly, avoid fake weapons, DIY your costume to be cost-effective and micellar water is great for removing fake blood and face paint.

Let Halloween just be for fun!

I find the constant scrutiny of what people wear or how they choose to celebrate Halloween extremely obnoxious.

The judgment I see online surrounding women’s costumes is such a non-issue that it feels like we’re genuinely losing the plot. The recent outrage I’ve seen surrounds corset costumes and their “accuracy,” which I think is an unnecessary detail to scrutinize. As if college students are concerned about accuracy!

Wear that corset costume! Halloween is meant to be fun, especially for college students, so if your costume includes a $20 corset from Amazon, then so be it! I’m personally channeling a character from a movie I’ve never watched and couldn’t care less about it. Is my costume going to be scary? Not at all, but is it going to be fun and gorgeous? Absolutely!

With these tips and tricks, I wish you an amazing Halloween. Stay safe and spooky!

news@thedailycougar.com