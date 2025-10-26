Houston football’s Kurt Hester passes away

Despite the win against No. 24 Arizona State on Saturday, the moment for Houston football was a bittersweet one, as early that morning, the team’s director of strength and performance Kurt Hester passed away after a battle against stage IV melanoma cancer. He was 61.

His death was publicly announced after the team’s win.

“Very difficult,” coach Willie Fritz said. “It’s a bittersweet win without question. Kurt Hester was an unbelievably important person in our football program.”

Hester joined the team in January 2024 after spending two seasons in the same capacity at Tulane. This was his second season with Houston.

In February, Hester was diagnosed with melanoma and was given four to six weeks to live. He had shown improvement, but was hospitalized ahead of the Cougars’ game against Arizona with an infection.

Hester was nominated for the 2025 Capital One Orange Bowl FWAA Courage Award on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, Seana, and his three children Sydney, Rieleah and Remy.

sports@thedailycougar.com