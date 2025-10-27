The most powerful vote Texans will cast this year isn’t for president, its for amendments

On Nov. 4, Texas residents can vote on policies that will affect statewide and local issues. There are 17 proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. Texas citizens will get to decide yes or no to these propositions.​

Each of these amendments contains policy changes that will directly impact people’s daily lives. Every vote matters and will shape our communities. This election carries more immediate consequences than a presidential election due to the lasting effects of these propositions.

​Understanding the amendments

There are amendments addressing businesses, properties, schools, taxes, public safety and familial affairs. This wide range of addresses has an impact on every Texas citizen in some way.

The 17 amendments on one ballot in Texas are the largest number since 2003, so the outcome will carry some serious weight.

​11 of the propositions address tax relief for different circumstances. Two address public safety, such as bail and the judicial system. The others address education, the Texas State Technical College System, voting clarifications and requirements, health research and parental rights.

​If these amendments are passed, numerous changes are likely to occur. With so many propositions on one ballot, this gives the Texas legislature more power. This means that legislative change will only occur when citizens are given the opportunity to vote during an election, which isn’t as frequent as change is needed.

​The Texas Constitution isn’t the same as the United States Constitution. The Texas Constitution was designed to focus on limiting and restricting the federal government. It was made specifically with citizens’ voices in mind and states’ rights. The point was to protect and prevent power abuse. This can be done by voting for these legislative decisions.

Importance of voting

​If there has ever been a wish to have a say in law-making, this is the moment and time to act. Everyone gets to decide if they want one of these laws to be put in place or not.

​Having the opportunity to vote for these proposed amendments is very fortunate. Every person’s vote matters. Yes or no is more powerful than one could think.

​Ensuring that our government is limited and not too powerful is a must. Voting in this election is taking part in protecting citizens’ freedoms and voices. The right is given, so it should be carried out.

​There are various government websites and newspapers that help explain each proposed amendment in detail. There are many opportunities to learn about how a proposition can affect someone’s livelihood.

​Everyone should consider whether these align with their beliefs and lifestyle, or if they could affect them in some way in the future.

​The information is there. The opportunity is there. In-person early voting starts on October 20th and ends on Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 4.

​Although there will be no voting locations on campus, Houstonians can still find various locations around the city.

​This election is extremely important for all Texas citizens and has more at stake than a presidential election. Know the impact. Find something to care about. Vote.

