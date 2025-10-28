BREAKING: Armed robbery reported at Student Center South

An armed robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Texas Dupont Employees Credit Union inside Student Center South, according to a UH Police Department alert.

UHPD said the suspect brandished a handgun around 4:15 p.m. before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black Astros baseball cap, a black long-sleeve hoodie, black pants and white shoes. He was last seen driving a silver SUV toward Martin Luther King Boulevard southbound from Calhoun Road.

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

