Student group protests SFAC appointment process, cites Texas Education Code

A student-led movement called “Get Back SFAC” marched outside Student Center North on Monday, Oct. 27, to protest the appointment of student representatives to the Student Fees Advisory Committee, claiming that they were chosen by University faculty rather than through a student vote.

However, according to a University official familiar with the process, the UH administration did not select or appoint any students for university committee service. A group of student representatives reviewed, interviewed and recommended students for SFAC.

Organizers argue the process violates the Texas Education Code, which states that if a student government does not exist, SFAC student members must be elected by the student body.

“We’re supposed to have a government, and they’re supposed to make the appointment process for each of the students who are on our SFAC,” said Get Back SFAC leader and public policy junior Joshua Sambrano. “When our SGA got dissolved in the spring of 2025, what it meant for students was that we had no democratic process to turn to.”

The Student Government Association dissolved in spring 2025 following a lack of consensus on the new SGA constitution, leaving the University to appoint interim SFAC members. Two current members of the SFAC were previously appointed by the dissolved SGA.

SFAC reviews and recommends how student service fee revenue should be allocated to student-facing programs and services. Get Back SFAC members argue that without elected student representatives, the process lacks transparency and student voice.

The Texas Education Code states, “If a student government does not exist, the students shall be elected by the students enrolled in the university.”

Following the march, protesters entered the former SGA Senate Chamber, where SFAC was holding presentations and accepting public comment. Students voiced frustration with the temporary appointment process and called for immediate elections.

Vice President for Student Affairs Paul Kittle said UH’s decision to establish a student-focused working group was to ensure students remained represented. SGA will resume operations in spring 2026.

“We have a legal counsel on campus, and we have everything vetted by the legal counsel,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Donnell L. Young. “The university is fully aware of what the code says and has checked every single aspect of the code.”

news@thedailycougar.com