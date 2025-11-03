Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights support for survivors, need to break silence

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognized each October, underscores the importance of speaking up for those experiencing abuse and connecting them to support.

“When we notice someone visibly upset, do we check on them? When we hear a concerning incident in progress, do we call someone for help?” said Assistant Vice President for Equal Opportunity Services Rebecca Lake. “Every member of our community plays a role in maintaining a culture of care, respect and accountability. Any person and even the simplest conversation can make a lasting impact.”

Understanding abuse

Domestic violence is defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. Dating violence is closely related and can occur even when individuals have not lived in the same household.

Both are recognized as forms of family violence under Texas law and may constitute criminal offenses.

Domestic violence is not always physical. Physical assault, such as hitting, choking and shoving, may occur, but abuse can also include interfering with emergency calls, stalking and sexual abuse.

“We really need to be on the lookout for whether you are okay with this behavior,” said Counseling and Psychological Services Assistant Director for Outreach Marti Trummer-Cabrera. “Let’s check. Does that fit with your values? How would your best friend react if you were to tell them? Is there a reason you’re not telling other people what’s going on?”

Impact on students

Domestic and dating violence can affect academic performance, mental health and a student’s sense of safety, Lake said.

“Domestic and dating violence can have profound and far-reaching impacts for students,” Lake said. “Academically, abuse can disrupt focus, attendance and performance, especially when students are managing trauma or unsafe home conditions during an academic term. Emotional abuse damages self-esteem, leading to feelings of shame, self-blame and isolation.”

In 2024, UH recorded 32 incidents related to dating violence, 14 incidents of domestic violence and 38 reports of stalking on campus or at residential facilities.

Seeking help

“If someone is experiencing or witnessing domestic or dating violence, the most important step is to reach out for help,” Lake said. “No one has to face abuse alone.”

Students can contact the UH Police Department at 713-743-3333 and access confidential support through CAPS and EOS. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 800-799-7233, by texting “START” to 88788 or via online chat.

“Many people assume that leaving an abusive situation is simple, but the truth is that it often involves significant emotional, financial, and safety challenges,” Lake said. “Even if a person plans carefully and makes a safe exit, survivors may spend years fielding off unwanted contacts, shielding their data online and looking over their shoulders.”

Community role

College campuses can offer key resources and social support, particularly during a stage in life when students are developing independence and identity.

“There is such an opportunity with students this developmental age because all of a sudden you have this level of independence,” Trummer-Cabrera said. “Reflect on, ‘Do I want to do things this way? Can I do something different?”

Domestic violence often thrives in silence and isolation, not only within the relationship, but also socially, Lake said. She called stigma “the tool of an abuser.”

“Common false narratives may include that the survivor deserves the behavior, the survivor caused the abusive behavior or the survivor could have supported the abuser better in the situation,” Lake said. “Social stigma that judges a survivor for not leaving a relationship fast enough only reinforces these narratives. Abuse is never acceptable, never a survivor’s fault and no one deserves abusive treatment.”

