Students raise concerns over scooter riders, cyclists

Students have expressed concerns about pedestrian safety on campus, saying scooter and bike riders are often inconsiderate of their surroundings.

“I’m most concerned about speeding,” said mathematics junior Bibi Adegbola. “Sometimes people who are cycling or on scooters speed through and don’t yield to pedestrians.”

UH launched a campaign during National Pedestrian Safety Month to encourage safer riding practices.

Parking and Transportation Services shared infographics on its social media accounts and placed double-sided posters around campus featuring illustrations of a “Cellphone Zombie” and a “Zoom Goblin,” along with the slogans “Don’t be a scooter goblin” and “Don’t be a cellphone zombie.”

The posters remind cyclists, scooter riders and pedestrians to stay aware of their surroundings.

“It’s important for students to see these posters. It sends us a message to stay safe,” Adegbola said.

The University has policies such as 09.04.02 that include policies cyclists and scooter riders must follow, including riding at safe speeds and yielding to pedestrians.

However, some feel UH’s campaign isn’t enough to address irresponsible scooter and bike riders.

“In my old school, they gave us helmets and had bike shops, but UH doesn’t even inform cyclists how to navigate campus,” said integrated studies junior Michael Onilogbo.

Students have turned to platforms like Reddit to suggest solutions, including issuing tickets to scooter and bike riders who speed.

“If scooter riders were fined for excessive speeding, they’d be more considerate,” Onilogbo said.

Students also say establishing bike lanes on campus would create a safer environment.

“There should be more bike lanes on campus, especially in busy areas,” said psychology sophomore Emeria Burns. “How does UH expect people on scooters, bikes, and on foot to share the same pathways 24/7?”

UH says it’s always open to student feedback.

“Our overarching goal is to foster responsible behavior among pedestrians, scooter riders, cyclists and drivers while reminding our community that campus safety is a shared responsibility,” said Senior Associate Vice Chancellor & Senior Associate Vice President Administration Emily Messa.

