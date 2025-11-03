TDECU robbery update: FBI, UHPD now investigating together

On Oct. 28, there was an armed robbery at the Texas Dupont Employees Credit Union in the Student Center South.

According to an email sent on Oct. 31 from the Vice Chancellor and Vice President of Division of Student Affairs Paul Kittle, UHPD is now working closely with the FBI to locate and apprehend the suspect.

“The UHPD is leading the investigation on behalf of UH,” Kittle said.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a black handgun. He was wearing a black Astros baseball hat, a black long-sleeve hoodie, black pants and white shoes. He was last seen traveling to MLK Southbound from Calhoun Road in a Silver SUV.

While no injuries were reported, students felt unsettled and unsafe on campus. However, the University assures that safety measures are being taken proactively.

“Please know that the University of Houston remains steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure campus environment,” Kittle said. “While that investigation is ongoing, we want to assure you that our safety network remains active 24/7, with more than 235 dedicated police and security personnel, continuous patrols and over 3,300 security cameras monitoring the campus in real time.”

This is a developing story, and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

