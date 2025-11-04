Turning Blue Into Brew: UH student builds Arlo Espresso Club on hope, heritage and hustle

When nutrition junior Jose Salinas moved from Dallas to start college in Houston, he didn’t picture himself running a coffee brand, partnering with major companies or serving long lines of students at campus pop-ups. He also didn’t picture grief coloring every day.

“I found myself in a very dark moment,” Salinas said. “My grandpa had passed away, I was navigating my own bills and adulthood, and I felt like I had no one around me. I hit rock bottom.”

That blue period became the seed for Arlo Espresso Club, the student-run coffee project Salinas describes as part brand, part movement and fully personal. The name isn’t his, by design; he didn’t want it to be.

“Jose felt very basic to me,” he said with a laugh. “Arlo had to be bigger than me. It had to be an extension of community and legacy.”

Even the color palette has meaning. Inspired by a Lana Del Rey lyric about turning sadness into art, Salinas embraced the color blue as a reminder that emotions, even heavy ones, can build something beautiful.

“You can be sad and blue, but you can turn it into something beautiful,” he said. “It won’t make sense at first, but as long as you don’t give up, it will.”

Crafting community, one cup at a time

Arlo’s identity bloomed on campus, fueled by late-night recipe tests with friends, UH pop-ups and a student body eager to support student entrepreneurs.

“UH really became a catalyst to my growth,” Salinas said. “We had pop-ups, people showed up, we had lines. I wanted to inspire UH students and show them we’re number one in so many things. What better place to start?”

Salinas’ academic life shows up in each drink, too. As a nutritional sciences student passionate about food education and hunger relief, he approaches menu building with intention.

“We make everything as clean as possible,” he said. “We have protein and collagen drinks, and we partner with Proper Syrups, which uses natural ingredients. I’m very careful with who we partner with.”

His long-term mission goes beyond caffeine: “We’re on a mission to empower everyone to pursue their superior self, love one another and end world hunger.”

Heritage in every cup

Salinas didn’t learn coffee culture from a barista course. He learned it in kitchens with his family.

“Growing up, my grandparents and parents made café de olla,” he said. “Coffee always brought people together, whether it was a funeral or a celebration. I remember feeling cozy, loved and part of something.”

Today, Arlo’s menu honors that origin; horchata lattes, strawberries and crema drinks, café de olla, the way his family makes it.

“It’s luxury through intention and craftsmanship, but also through culture,” he said. “These flavors are home.”

Part of his motivation is representation. Salinas wants younger Latino students to see possibilities reflected back.

“Growing up, I never thought I could do something like this,” he said. “I want someone on the other side to see me and know they can too.”

Building through loss, leading through resilience

Success hasn’t come without strain. Juggling class, personal life and a fast-growing brand demanded sacrifice.

“It meant missing parties and family moments,” Salinas said. “At first it was hard, but now I see the purpose. My planner is like my Bible.”

The hardest moment came during another loss, when his grandfather passed away.

“I remember getting the call, dropping into my bed and crying,” he said. “But I had a meeting and a class. I picked myself up because people needed me. As a leader, even with a broken heart, you have to get up. Your why has to be strong.”

From UH pop-up to the Galleria

Salinas’ approach caught the attention of major companies. His first sponsorship came from Malk Organics, followed by partnerships with Proper Syrups, Minor Figures and finally Lululemon, which reached out after seeing his work on TikTok.

“I thought it was spam at first,” he said. “But their team at the Galleria store contacted me, and the operator turned out to be a UH alum too. We did one event, loved it and kept going.”

For students hoping to land similar partnerships, he offers simple advice.

“Make sure your purpose aligns with theirs,” he said. “And genuinely care about their product. Collaboration is powerful.”

Five years from now

Salinas can already see Arlo’s future: a brick-and-mortar space, a growing team and a brand that blends art, luxury and cultural storytelling.

“I want Arlo to be one of the largest coffee companies founded by a college student,” he said. “We can dominate in craft, culture and design. And I want to start a nonprofit to fight hunger. That’s the dream.”

His playlist right now bounces from French indie to Lana Del Rey. His comfort dish is chilaquiles the way his mom makes them. His favorite coffee will always be café de olla in clay mugs.

Arlo may still be young, much like the founder whose hands craft every cup, but its heart is decades deep, rooted in memory and hope.

“This isn’t about coffee,” Salinas said. “It’s about community, intention and turning pain into purpose.”

