UH Muslim Student Association prayer disrupted by individual shouting anti-Islamic remarks

On Thursday, Oct. 30, members of the Muslim Student Association were interrupted during a prayer at Lynn Eusan Park when an individual shouted anti-Islamic remarks and threw a copy of the Quran into the event’s bonfire.

The individual, known as “Saint Chris,” has reportedly targeted other Muslim associations in Texas universities.

The prayer event was limited to UH students only, and MSA believes this was a premeditated act.

“This was a deliberate act of hate, part of a broader agenda to spread anti-Muslim sentiment,” said MSA on an Instagram post.

“Saint Chris” later posted cropped videos of the event on social media. According to MSA, the clips intentionally excluded footage showing Muslim students stepping in to de-escalate the situation and asking attendees to remain calm. The comments under those posts have been filled with hate speech and expressions of anti-Muslim sentiment.

In a statement, MSA called on the university to take the following actions to protect Muslim students:

Enforce campus access restrictions to prevent the individual’s return.

Release a public statement affirming UH’s commitment to protecting Muslim students and ensuring that all religious-based gatherings are safe and protected.

Provide all students of faith a dedicated space to congregate.

UHPD is investigating the situation.

This is a developing story, and The Cougar will continue to report on it.

