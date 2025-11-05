Car crashes near UH’s Hoffman building on Monday; driver flees scene

A car crash near Entrance 14 of the Philip G. Hoffman building on Monday, Nov. 3, resulted in damage to university property, including a shattered window.

The incident happened around 11:22 p.m. when a gray Honda Civic drove the wrong way on a one-way roadway and hit a ramp handrail, according to the University. The driver then fled on foot without providing information, which is required by law.

The UH Police Department searched the area and had the vehicle towed. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UHPD.

