Paving over pride won’t silence Houston’s LGBTQ+ community

This past July, a new national initiative went into effect to remove political messaging and artwork from roadways. This erasure has spread to Texas and started going after rainbow-painted crosswalks across the nation.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on Oct. 8 calling for the removal of all road murals in Texas. He said this keeps the state moving safely and free from distraction. If cities refuse to comply with this order, he will deny or remove their transportation funding.

This initiative silences voices in the LGBTQ+ community and is a troubling repetition of history. Art and political messages celebrate equality, acceptance and social justice. It memorializes how far we have come to promote equal rights for all.

Removal in the city

Recently, Houston complied with Abbott’s directive, home to the rainbow-painted pride crosswalk in Texas, located at the intersection of Westheimer and Taft in the Montrose area.

Most of these murals have been there for years and have never been labeled as a safety issue until now.

The mural was installed in 2017 by the Montrose Center and Pride Houston 365 to commemorate the life of Alex Hill, a community member who was killed in a hit-and-run nearby.

The vibrancy and boldness of the crosswalk evoked a prideful spirit. Alex’s life should never have been taken from him, and the memorial honored his bravery and his love. It became a symbol of safety and remembrance.

Every time someone acknowledged the beauty of it, Alex’s life was celebrated in some way. His crosswalk made people feel seen and reassured them that they belong.

Regardless, like a robber stealing the city’s jewels, construction was done overnight to cover up the colorful crosswalk. When people woke on the morning of Oct. 20, the rainbow street was gone.

Despite this directive, the crosswalk did not go without a fight. As they prepared to pave it over, many protested for it to stay. They demonstrated how their voices wouldn’t be silenced and their pride wouldn’t be erased.

People quickly started to push back even more. Within a day of the crosswalks’ removal, the sidewalks surrounding the intersection were filled with rainbows and other art celebrating pride. On the Montrose Bridge, people hung up pride flags and banners saying, “Queer to Stay.”

This was not only protesting the government’s orders but also reminding them that, despite all their attempts to erase LGBTQ+ visibility, they will never go away or be cut off.

Montrose celebrates Houston’s diversity. The neighborhood has always shone a light on different cultures and has been accepting of all backgrounds. The crosswalks were loved by many, and the community showed how strong that appreciation was through its actions following their removal.

This part of town has always been a hub for the LGBTQ+ community. The Montrose Center has been there since 1978, serving as a place to empower and uplift people. It will continue to stand firm and celebrate its mission.

While they dimmed his memorial and the heart of Montrose, this intersection will always be a place of unity.

Coming together as a community

Government action and policy do not bring down the community. In fact, they make it even stronger. Uplifting and supporting each other shows how resilient communities are despite the attempts to strike them down. People will always find different ways to transcend.

A community that has faced so much hate throughout history and today’s time has never stopped using their voice and spreading their pride.

As the current administration tries to cover up these art pieces and symbols of hope, the community will always persevere. Nothing can suppress their love, support and fight for one another.

