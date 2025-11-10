Albanian Student Association aims to share culture on campus

The Albanian Student Association is a cultural organization that aims to educate and represent Albanian culture on campus.

Strategic communications junior Elisa Mulla founded the group after struggling to find an organization that reflected the Albanian youth diaspora, a challenge she continued to face when she arrived at UH.

“This org was inspired back in my senior year of high school when I represented Albania for the first time in a multicultural festival,” Mulla said. “I actively started seeking other Albanians ever since then and it has been very difficult. This year, 2025, has been the first year that I’ve met more than one Albanian person.”

Mulla said it is important for her to bring cultural visibility not only to UH but to Houston as a whole.

“The Albanian community is mainly found in New York when it comes to America. When you look at Houston, there is not much offered for the Albanian community,” she said.

With the association, Mulla hopes to build a stronger sense of community for Albanian students and create opportunities for others to learn about Albanian culture.

The organization welcomes Albanian and non-Albanian students interested in learning about Albanian traditions, language and culture, fostering a space for cultural exchange on campus.

So far, the group has hosted tabling events to raise awareness. They plan to host language and history workshops along with social events such as cultural cookouts and dance gatherings.

“Albania has its own language branch. We are not tied to Latin, we are not tied to Germanic. We have our own specific language line,” said political science junior Katerina Berisha. “That’s something people don’t realize about our culture.”

For Berisha, educating students on facts like this is key to preserving Albanian culture and ensuring it continues to be valued in the campus community. She hopes students gain a deeper appreciation for Albania’s rich history and distinct identity.

The group’s slogan, “Red and Black, We Keep It Intact,” reflects its mission to stay united and preserve Albanian culture. The phrase has become a recognizable part of their presence on campus, appearing across posters and tabling materials.

The Albanian Student Association contributes to UH’s broader commitment to cultural diversity and inclusion by giving students a space to share their heritage and connect with others.

“It’s a huge thing for Albanians to even have something for them here in Houston in the first place,” Mulla said. “Our existence right now has been the biggest reward for me because I have wanted it for so long. We exist. We are up and running.”

