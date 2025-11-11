Stop treating breast cancer like a seasonal cause

A close mentor of mine was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer at the age of 28 after a nearly fatal car accident. She said that after her full body MRI scan, her doctors had discovered some spots in her breasts, yet “dismissed them as cysts.”

It was only after she fought against them and pushed for a biopsy that they discovered those spots were stage one breast cancer.

This is just a small example to show the lack of regard our medical system has for abnormalities in women under 40, and the urgent need to provide affordable mammograms to younger women to allow for early detection.

Pink isn’t enough

October has come and gone, but where were the pink ribbons? The marches? The people wearing pink t-shirts and proudly advocating for breast cancer awareness? The silence this year was deafening.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women, with one in eight women in the U.S predicted to develop the disease at least once in their lifetime.

Occurrence rates have also been steadily increasing, with a 1% increase in women of all ages since 2012. Awareness shouldn’t fade with the calendar; it should evolve into year-round education, prevention and action.

With its rising rates in women of all ages, breast cancer needs to be taken far more seriously. Awareness efforts need to be improved, and the medical system needs to be pressured to provide affordable mammograms to women under 40, allowing for early detection.

Breast cancer risk factors

The best way to stand up against breast cancer isn’t just wearing pink; it’s knowing the facts and demanding that others do too. Awareness without education is empty.

Yes, age increases risk, but young women aren’t immune. In fact, the medical system often treats them as if they are, and that’s dangerous. Genetics, early menstruation, late menopause and reproductive history all play a role.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 15% of women diagnosed have a family history of breast cancer, yet few are encouraged to get screened early.

Even something as personal as childbearing matters. Studies show women who have children in their twenties are less likely to develop breast cancer than those who delay pregnancy, not because motherhood is a cure, but because biology doesn’t wait for convenience.

Women deserve to know these facts before it’s too late. They shouldn’t have to fight a system that withholds education, dismisses symptoms or makes early detection a privilege of age and wealth.

Awareness efforts need to improve

The facts listed above are not common knowledge, which proves that breast cancer awareness efforts are not doing their job. In some grade schools, Red Ribbon Week was celebrated, although teachers and school leaders never properly explained its importance.

However, beyond the school system, there’s a noticeable lack of awareness from OB-GYNs and medical imaging offices. There are no campus postings, advertisements or significant media coverage. Even major public figures are not speaking out about it.

As a society, this sort of negligence is not only immature but fatal for the people who are silently carrying the disease without knowing how to check themselves or if they are in higher-risk positions.

Simple actions, such as wearing a ribbon, pasting a sticker on belongings and taking five minutes to educate yourself on breast cancer risk factors, can lead to meaningful discussions. These actions enable disease prevention and demonstrate to those around that it matters.

Medical mismanagement, cost of mammograms

It is important to learn about breast cancer risk factors and engage in awareness efforts. However, to truly ensure public health, it is essential to have access to affordable mammograms.

Mammograms are the easiest way to detect breast cancer formations, yet they are not covered by insurance for women under 40.

That means women must pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket or hope their doctor takes their concerns seriously, a gamble no one should have to make with their life.

Next steps

Although Breast Cancer Awareness Month has passed, the women fighting this disease keep trudging on every single day. While the progression of the disease lies beyond public control, society has a responsibility to strengthen awareness efforts and protect future generations from facing the same preventable tragedies.

Continued education, open dialogue and sustained pressure on the medical system, both through public advocacy and government action, are essential to ensuring affordable access to mammograms and early detection.

Collective commitment, not complacency, is what will ultimately make a meaningful impact.

