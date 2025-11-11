The growing pains of a changing campus

The University of Houston is nearing its centennial celebration. To celebrate this historical event, the University is undergoing construction to renovate various parts of the campus. This redesign is expected to stretch 10 acres and promises to improve outdoor spaces.

This shows significant development for our university, but it doesn’t change the fact that many areas suffer from poor maintenance and design.

Design of buildings on campus

Individually, the buildings on campus have aesthetically pleasing designs, but the buildings together feel random. For instance, the recently built Retail, Auxiliary and Dining Center is eye-catching, but its location next to the Science and Research buildings and the School of Communication makes the campus feel less connected.

The RAD building’s dark, modern and woody accents contrast sharply with the surrounding buildings’ tan, brick and brutalist architecture. This isn’t the only instance of this occurring.

The expansion of the Hilton College felt “Frankenstein-ed” together with the old building. The expanded part is so strikingly different with its predominantly glass exterior, clashing with the older, muted building of the Hilton.

The modern design aesthetic the University aims to achieve in its newer buildings often falls flat. The Quad, a newly designed residence hall, attempted a contemporary and sharp look for the campus. Unfortunately, the building looks prison-esque with its pillared deviated sections, bar walkways and the gray, tan color scheme.

The lesson in these designs is that newer is not always better, and the school should be aiming for more cohesiveness and timeless looks. The hyperfocus on modern designs for new buildings is an “Achilles heel” of good design choice in the 21st century.

Maintenance of buildings

Improving the observable beauty of the campus not only requires making pretty and cohesive building choices, but also includes taking care of the preexisting buildings.

Cougar Village One, built in 2010, can often be seen with dark grime etching along the side of the building and windows. The Quad, remodeled in 2018, shows signs of rusting along its bar walkways. Many of the older buildings, such as Science and Research Two, show signs of a lack of upkeep and grime.

It is essential during the engineering of new buildings that building preservation and long-lasting materials are used. It is up to the administration of the University to ensure the beautification of campus with not only the creation of newer buildings, but the caretaking of its older facilities.

The future

The future of how UH will develop is up in the air and uncertain. The renderings of the centennial project look promising with its blend of modern design and classical elements.

I am hopeful that the building of new modern architecture creates a sense of connectedness. It is essential that the University choose more wisely in crafting the future of the campus.

This campus and university hold so much promise for the succeeding decades to come that it would be a disappointment of anything short of exceptional.

opinoin@thedailycougar.com