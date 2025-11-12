Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton visit UH for Turning Point USA chapter event

Turning Point USA at UH hosted Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at the Student Center Theater, drawing a packed crowd, protests outside and a dispute over how the university treats the conservative student organization.

Attendees filled the theater as signs with slogans such as “Strengthen America’s borders” were waiting at their seats. The program did not include a question-and-answer portion, despite some students saying they expected one.

“Our organization has faced real resistance from the university, including obstacles surrounding this very event,” said Turning Point USA at UH chapter president and accounting sophomore Jordyn Hackner. “Our meetings have been moved to basements, in construction zones and in isolated corners of campus, as if our beliefs make us less deserving of the opportunity.”

Hackner framed the chapter as “one of the few conservative organizations here on campus, standing firm in a basket of liberal oppression,” and said the group’s growth, more than 100 active members in a few months, reflected “a national awakening” and a shift in campus culture.

“We will not be intimidated, we will not compromise our mission and will not allow pressure or prejudice to silence our voice,” Hackner said. “The university can put us in the smallest, most inconvenient rooms and create the biggest hurdles, but none of that will stop us.”

In a statement, the University said it does not restrict student organizations based on political or ideological viewpoint, and that registered groups reserve space through a standard online system.

UH said Turning Point’s initial request for the event was submitted with incomplete information, which delayed processing.

“Once the issue was identified, UH staff met with members of the organization, helped them correct the request and assisted them in securing an appropriate venue,” said a University spokesperson.

The University said staff also coordinated enhanced security, reviewed event plans and assisted with logistics to ensure a smooth and successful event.

Patrick’s remarks focused heavily on faith, leadership and the legacy of Turning Point’s founder, Charlie Kirk, whom he described as a friend and model for campus organizing.

“I’m so proud of all of you for standing up for what you believe, standing up for your faith, maybe your political views, the policy issues that you care about,” Patrick said. “What you’re starting here is what a friend of mine, by the name of Charlie Kirk, started a long time ago.”

Patrick encouraged students to consider public service and framed conservative politics as intertwined with Christian faith.

“I’m a Christian first, I’m a conservative second, Republican third,” Patrick said. “Those who wish to lead must first serve.”

Paxton highlighted his record of suing the federal government, particularly over immigration and border policy, and tied his political career to his Christian beliefs.

“If Joe Biden decides that he’s not going to follow federal law, he steps out of line. It is our job to hold them accountable,” Paxton said. “If we do not hold them accountable, then we no longer have that separation of powers that allows us to have a voice in our government.”

Referencing his own impeachment and a series of legal battles, Paxton told students he believed his survival in office was due to divine intervention.

“I’m here to tell you today that I didn’t win because of something great about me,” Paxton said. “It was completely the deliverance of God.”

Outside the event, members of the Young Democratic Socialists of America at UH and other students gathered to oppose the program and Turning Point’s presence on campus.

“This event here at the University of Houston, while it wasn’t an official University event, was hosted by TPUSA, which is known to be an aggressive campus at many universities,” said YDSA co-chair and political science and philosophy senior Rafael Jimenez. “They blacklist professors, they hurt democracy on campuses, they promote bogus ideologies.”

Jimenez criticized Paxton’s record of suing counties and local governments over voting and immigration-related policies, including a recent lawsuit involving Harris County’s immigrant legal defense funding.

“The very little representation that immigrants already do get is attempting to be shut down by Ken Paxton,” Jimenez said. “We think that having this TPUSA chapter on campus is reprehensible.”

Students who attended expressed mixed reactions to the speeches.

“This was about what maybe you can expect if you didn’t pay anything,” said accounting senior Kevin Thompson. “I was not very blown away. It was very cookie-cutter, pretty unremarkable. Sounds kind of like every other speech I’ve ever heard from every other Republican. And there was no Q&A.”

Other students said they were energized by the focus on faith and conservative values.

“I liked it,” said civil engineering senior and Turning Point member Cameron Rohlmeier. “Sadly, they couldn’t get a Q&A, but otherwise I thought the two speakers were actually really cool. I find the fact that they talked a lot about faith to be actually something I really enjoyed.”

Rohlmeier said Patrick’s speaking style made the event feel personal.

“I think my favorite part of his speech was how he would look into the crowd and actually look in our eyes and engage,” Rohlmeier said. “I actually felt like I was seen.”

For Rohlmeier, the new chapter offers a space to discuss politics without feeling shut down.

“With Turning Point, it’s a way for me to talk with other people and not feel overbearing with professors and whatnot that are gonna tell me what to think,” Rohlmeier said. “I want to be able to figure out what I need to think and then talk to other people about it, whether they disagree or agree.”

