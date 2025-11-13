Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship named No. 1 for seventh consecutive year, a first for an undergraduate program

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, UH’s Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship in the C. T. Bauer College of Business was ranked No. 1 in the nation for the best undergraduate entrepreneurship program, according to recent 2025 Princeton Review rankings.

This makes the Wolff Center the first undergraduate program to secure the No. 1 ranking for seven consecutive years.

“This unprecedented success — as this is the first time ever an undergraduate program has been ranked No. 1 in entrepreneurship seven times in a row — unequivocally speaks to the sustained excellence, at the highest level, of Wolff Center and Bauer education,” said Dean of Bauer Xianjun Geng in an article by the college. “This record-breaking ranking adds tremendously to our Bauer brand name as a top public business school in the nation and affirms University of Houston and the city of Houston as a top destination for entrepreneurship education and practice.”

Students, faculty and donors gathered in Melcher Hall for the annual ranking celebrations, where items like custom made stickers, cookies and T-shirts were distributed.

“Entrepreneurs fuel job creation, innovations and community development, which makes this No.1 ranking so impactful,” said President Renu Khator in the article. “We’re not only graduating students from a prestigious program, we’re elevating the city, state and beyond, and I’m grateful to the Wolff and Duddlesten families for supporting our drive to excellence.”

WCE was founded as a Center in 1991 with a cohort of 30 to 40 students. It was established in 1995 as a major in entrepreneurship under the Bachelor of Business Administration degree by the Texas State Committee for Higher Education.

The Princeton Review ranks nearly 300 US business schools with entrepreneurship programs, annually. It evaluates approximately 40 data points, including career outcomes, business success and experiential opportunities.

One of the most significant measures of success is the number of businesses that are created and WCE alumni have created more than 2,000 businesses in the last 11 years.

“You come into this program with the expectation of not studying entrepreneurship but being an entrepreneur,” said Wolff Center Executive Director Dave Cook. “Everything we do is real — your side hustle is real; your intellectual property is real.”

According to the article, some standout statistics include over 25 Million dollars donated by various donors, one Billion dollars raised by graduates who participated in the program over the past decade, 52 Entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses offered during the year 2024-2025 and 89 different majors enrolled in the 2024-2025 academic year. During the 2024-2025 academic year, the Center also served over 4,600 UH students.

Students can find more about the curriculum and WCE here.

