Beto O’Rourke visits UH to support student voter registration

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke visited the University on Thursday, Nov. 13 as part of a voter registration event organized by Powered by People, an organization he founded in 2019.

The organization worked to help students check their registration status, sign up to vote and learn about the election process ahead of the 2026 cycle.

The former congressman emphasized that young voters face unique hurdles in Texas. He said the state’s registration and voting system often leaves new participants confused or discouraged without direct help.

“Texas makes it harder than any other state to register to vote,” O’Rourke said. “We can’t just leave people to fend for themselves. Powered by People meets voters and future voters where they are, literally on campuses like this, to help ensure their information is correct or get them on the rolls if they aren’t registered.”

Beyond registering students, O’Rourke said the group keeps in contact with voters through the full election cycle. Volunteers send reminders, answer questions and help students navigate polling locations and ID requirements.

O’Rourke said he believes increased youth turnout will have a significant impact on upcoming elections, including statewide races.

“I’m confident that when people vote, we’re going to see big victories by Democrats in a state that’s been written off for far too long,” O’Rourke said.

Responding to GOP remarks at UH

O’Rourke’s visit followed an appearance earlier in the week by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton at UH, who spoke at an event hosted by Turning Point USA.

When asked about GOP criticism of Democrats, O’Rourke pointed to the party’s control at both state and national levels.

“Republicans control the governor’s mansion, the state legislature, the attorney general’s office, the lieutenant governor’s office, the presidency, the Supreme Court, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives,” he said. “Anything going wrong in this country right now, they own.”

He said his organization’s focus remains on grassroots engagement rather than political rhetoric. Volunteers work with students regardless of party affiliation to get them registered and informed.

“We’re trying to get people registered and answer questions,” O’Rourke said. “I’m excited about what Democrats are doing, and I’m excited about our chances in 2026 because we’re here doing the work.”

O’Rourke did not rule out a future campaign but said his attention is on turnout efforts for now.

Students react

Many students waited in line to meet O’Rourke, ask questions or share their thoughts on voting. Some said his presence made the event feel more accessible and energized.

“I just want to ask him how his campaign for Texas governor was,” said management junior Ashley Miranda. “He has run three times. I’m really hoping next time he’ll win because I want Texas to turn blue.”

Miranda said she believes young voters face unique obstacles in Texas and that initiatives like this help counteract them.

“Texas is really trying to push out young voters,” she Miranda. “It shows how worried they are about us making Texas blue.”

Other students said the political climate has made civic participation more urgent. Some emphasized the long-term impact of decisions made today.

“I think it’s really important right now, especially with the political climate we’re in,” said teaching and learning major Briana Hardy. “We’re the ones who are going to be living in this world, so we have to take accountability for what it looks like.”

Students noted that voter turnout among older adults tends to overshadow younger participation, something they said initiatives like this can help shift.

“More now than ever, there’s a big disparity between young voters and elder voters,” said computer engineering junior Shaenon Tackett. “Younger voters feel like their voice doesn’t matter, but that’s not true. Every vote counts.”

Others said O’Rourke’s visit made the political process feel more personal and relevant to their lives.

“It’s especially important for young voters because we are the future,” said education junior Olivia Oliver. “We have to be the ones voting for who’s going to be leading when we grow up and when our kids grow up.”

Students also said seeing political figures on campus helps generate interest and awareness.

“So exciting,” Hardy said. “Him being here draws people in and gets that young voter movement started again.”

Tackett agreed and said the value comes from exposure, regardless of party.

“Bringing politicians to campus is a great idea,” he said. “It bridges the gap for people who weren’t interested before.”

Oliver said the event felt personal and rooted in community.

“I think it’s great he’s here. He’s very personal and very Texas,” she said.

Volunteers emphasize turnout

The event was supported by volunteers from Powered by People, many of whom staffed registration tables and guided students through the process.

“I’m a first-time volunteer,” said political science senior Joshua Silverio. “We’re doing voter registration, voter check and making sure people get reminders about elections.”

Silverio said the organization enters registered voters into a messaging network that sends notifications during election periods, ensuring students don’t miss key dates.

“A lot of people don’t know when elections are happening,” Silverio said. “That’s the main objective of this campaign.”

He added that O’Rourke’s presence helps draw attention to the initiative.

“Beto started this movement to get people in Texas registered and actually voting,” Silverio said.

