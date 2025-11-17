BREAKING: Pi Kappa Phi is shut down by national headquarters following hazing allegations

The Beta Nu Chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at UH has officially been closed by its national headquarters as of Nov. 14. This decision came after an investigation of alleged violations of the fraternity’s risk management policy and standards of conduct and findings of hazing.

The reported conduct includes physical abuse, forced consumption and public humiliation. A non-UH student was hospitalized on Nov. 3 following alleged hazing activities and has since been released.

“The events investigated are deeply disturbing and represent a clear violation of our community standards,” said the University through an official statement. “While only a small group of students are alleged to be involved, the University does not tolerate hazing in any form.”

The University was informed by the national headquarters of Pi Kappa Phi of the incident on Nov. 6 and UH began its own investigation immediately. At the same time, the fraternity was placed on interim suspension by its national governing body on Nov. 6 before its ultimate closure on Nov. 14.

All fraternities operate under charters issued by their national headquarters and only the national organization can revoke a chapter’s charter.

“We commend Pi Kappa Phi’s national headquarters for promptly investigating the allegations, placing the chapter on interim suspension, notifying the University and taking decisive action leading to closure of the chapter,” the University said.

The investigation includes the Student Code of Conduct into both the organization as well as the individuals involved, along with a criminal investigation by UHPD.

“Pending the outcome of these investigations, any individual found responsible for hazing will face disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion and potential criminal charges,” UH said.

As of now, the University is providing outreach and support to impacted students, including mental health and academic resources.

“UH is committed to cultivating a campus culture based on respect, dignity and accountability,” the University said. “UH is actively connecting with students affected by these incidents to ensure they have access to support services, including counseling, academic assistance and housing resources.”

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigations and compliance with student privacy laws, UH declined to make any further comments.

This is an ongoing story and the Cougar will continue to report on it.

