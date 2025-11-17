Built not bought: Houston’s culture lives on through reloaded roster

Houston’s basketball coach, Kelvin Sampson, has established a winning culture at the University of Houston by demanding excellence and nonstop effort from his players.

Sampson recorded his 800th career win in the Cougars’ 75-57 victory in the season opener against Lehigh, cementing himself as one of the best coaches to ever do it.

“If you win 800 games, there are three things: you have to be pretty good, you’ve got to have withstood a lot of potholes and adversity and then you have to have a great staff and players,” Sampson said. “No matter what had happened across those journeys, I am grateful for all of them. The good and the bad.”

The veteran coach joined a Houston team that was a mid-tier program in the American Athletic Conference back in 2014, aiming to return to the elite level they had previously achieved.

Since his first year as head coach, he has completely rebuilt the program in his own way and instilled a winning culture that is recognized throughout college basketball.

“I think what Kelvin has been able to do here is remarkable,” ESPN analyst Jay Williams said. “When I watch sustained excellence over his time period here, that needs to be appreciated.”

Season overview

Houston now enters another year where talent is at an all-time high in Division I basketball due to NIL and the transfer portal.

The Big 12 Conference is also loaded with great teams, with Houston, Arizona, BYU, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas all ranked in the AP Top-25 after the second week of college basketball.

The Cougars’ path back to the NCAA Championship game will be challenging without four key players from last season: J’Wan Roberts, L.J. Cryer, Ja’Vier Francis and Mylik Wilson.

In response, Houston landed the No. 3 overall 2025 recruiting class and completely reloaded its roster.

Freshman center Chris Cenac Jr. was a five-star recruit coming out of Link Academy in Missouri, and he was the No. 1 center in the class.

The projected 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick is coming off his best game in the Cougars’ 73-72 victory over the No. 22 Auburn Tigers, where he finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

This season, he’s averaged 10.8 points and nine rebounds a game, and he is one of the top freshman prospects in all of college basketball.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings was also a five-star recruit out of Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas.

With Flemings getting minimal national recognition compared to similar prospects, he has made a name for himself early this season.

On national television, Flemings led Houston past the Tigers with a 22-point performance and added seven assists and five rebounds to his final stat line.

Freshman guard Isiah Harwell was the final five-star recruit in Houston’s 2025 class, and he attended Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

He is known for his shooting and ranked as the No. 4 shooting guard in his class and No. 16 player nationally.

Still recovering from a nagging knee injury, Harwell has emerged as the sixth man for the Cougars.

He is a scoring threat from behind the arc, and he played a season-high 21 minutes against Auburn on Sunday afternoon.

Freshman guard Bryce Jackson rounds out Houston’s 2025 recruiting class, and he was a top recruit before suffering a serious leg injury early in his career at Shadow Creek High School.

The Houston native sat out a significant portion of his high school career due to injury recovery, and he is expected to redshirt this season.

Houston’s freshmen have been a big reason for the Cougars’ success this season, and people are noticing.

“Maybe the Cougars’ freshmen are going to be ready for the big time a little earlier than we initially thought,” NCAA basketball analyst Jon Rothstein wrote.

While the freshmen can provide a significant boost in production to this team, the Cougars’ success will be mainly on the shoulders of the three returning starters: senior guard Emanuel Sharp, senior guard Milos Uzan and junior forward Joseph Tugler.

Sharp is the player that Houston will lean on most in the scoring department this year.

This season, he averages 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals a game, while shooting 37% from behind the arc.

The veteran guard has been with Sampson since 2021, and he is the epitome of what it means to be a Cougar.

Uzan is another returner that Houston will need to lead the younger guys through the season.

After a breakout junior campaign, Uzan tested the draft waters and ultimately decided to refine his skills, hoping to improve his stock for the 2026 NBA Draft.

“Just watching him this summer, Milos has taken a step; he’s better,” Sampson said on the Inside College Basketball Now Podcast. “I think going through the draft and listening to the teams tell him areas he needs to improve… I think Milos really listened to that.”

Tugler is the last returning starter from last year’s team, and he is the heart and soul of the Cougars’ frontcourt.

The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year is already picking up right where he left off, averaging 2.5 blocks and 2.3 steals per game.

The 6-foot-8 forward also has an increased offensive role, averaging 8.5 points per game, compared to just 5.5 last year.

Another major upgrade is that the Cougars have significantly improved their depth, resulting in more bench production than they had last season.

Senior forward Kalifa Sako, redshirt freshman forward Chase McCarty and Harwell are the main contributors off the bench to start this year.

Sako is a transfer from Sam Houston State, and his primary job is to play defense and grab rebounds.

Standing at 6-foot-11, he gives Sampson another big man to rotate in for Cenac Jr. and Tugler.

McCarty is a unique talent who transitioned from a guard to a forward in his time at Houston.

The Huntsville, Ala. native stretches the floor because he can shoot it from behind the arc at a high level.

Graduate guard Ramon Walker Jr., sophomore guard Mercy Miller, sophomore guard Kordel Jefferson and redshirt junior center Cedric Lath make up the final players of Houston’s lineup, and they each have different roles.

Walker Jr. is the ultimate hustle player, and his role is to set the standard of excellence that Sampson has preached his entire career.

The fifth-year senior has been with the Cougars since 2021, and he is a leader that Sampson relies on.

Miller was a four-star prospect out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. While the highly rated recruit hasn’t played a lot of minutes for Houston, he finally got his shot against Oakland, and he made the most of it.

In 19 minutes, he tallied seven points, four rebounds and an assist.

Jefferson and Lath are both rotational players, each with their own distinct roles.

Jefferson provides the offense with depth at the guard position, and he is swift, able to run the point guard when called upon.

Standing at 6-foot-10 and weighing 265 pounds, Lath is the big-bodied center who is a perfect player to face in preparation for conference play.

Overall, Sampson has established a new standard at the University of Houston, which has contributed to the program’s sustained success.

The Cougars’ coaching staff has once again built a team ready to compete in one of the toughest conferences in all of college basketball.

Houston’s recent dominance is no fluke, and Sampson’s blueprint for how to be competitive in Division I basketball has worked and shouldn’t be overlooked.

“I think success and dominance are two different things,” Williams said. “Think about what we were talking about in the SEC. We were talking about teams that finish 7-10 in the SEC that can make the tournament… but you can have a marginal year number-wise and it still be a successful year, but this is dominance. That is a different word than success.”

