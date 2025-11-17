Robbery at Student Center South leaves students uneasy despite return to normalcy

Campus life has resumed its typical rapid pace following the weeks since the armed robbery at the TDECU branch in Student Center South. Students study in the Red Room, grab lunch at the food court and hold club fairs in the plaza.

While the robbery didn’t result in any injuries or damage, the shock and the idea of potential for violence remains.

“It’s crazy that someone would rob a bank in broad daylight,” said computer information systems senior Alek Anthony Espinosa. “We didn’t know about it until after it happened, so it’s crazy. Every day just keeps getting crazier and crazier.”

Espinosa works at the Student Center South and remembers that it was raining heavily at the time. With crowds of students rushing indoors, he said no one noticed the suspect, who still remains not found.

“We didn’t hear anything at all,” Espinosa said. “There was no one running out. It was just like a regular day, and then one of the workers came from TDECU and mentioned that a robbery just happened.”

Three days after the robbery, vice chancellor and vice president for student affairs Paul Kittle sent an email to students about efforts to enhance campus safety, including plans to expand the UH Police Department presence by adding a central substation near the Welcome Center.

However, some students still remain concerned for their safety considering this isn’t the first crime on campus for this year.

“Maybe they’re not doing enough because something like this can just happen,” said nutrition science sophomore Nicole Felecle. “I don’t know if we’re taking the right measures, security-wise. That shouldn’t happen in the middle of the day.”

Felecle remembers being shocked at the news that a student was raped in the Welcome Center garage last semester. Since then, she said she relies on pepper spray, phone calls while walking at night and lowering her headphone’s volume to stay alert.

“You really just don’t know what can happen, especially because we’re in the middle of downtown and not in a very nice area,” Felecle said.

For computer science junior Daniel Hernandez, who transferred to UH from Lone Star Community College, hearing about the robbery was a shock.

“It was pretty jarring to see that email come through,” Hernandez said. “I was in disbelief. I’ve never heard of anything like that in my small community college.”

UHPD launched an investigation with the FBI following the incident. While the suspect has not been apprehended, normal operations have resumed.

“When the incident occurred, certainly we were concerned and we took immediate action to assess,” said TDECU senior vice president of marketing and brand Laura Whitley. “We ceased operations or closed down the branch for the day, and we checked on the welfare of our employees. Thankfully, everybody was unharmed and there were no customers in the branch at the time.”

The TDECU branch reopened the next morning and conducted normal operations.

“We are committed partners to UH,” Whitley said. “We highly value our relationship with the University community. We appreciate the opportunity to serve students and to help students begin and continue their financial journeys.”

Espinosa has returned to work but he’s hesitant to let his guard down.

“People have been robbing scooters, and then people have been going missing lately,” Espinosa said. “Now this robbery, I don’t know. Sometimes I have a little bit of fear. What if someone just goes up to me while I’m working at the Student Center and harms me or something?”

Felecle said coming to the Student Center South now feels “off-putting,” but she believes students won’t stay silent about their concerns.

“Especially at our school, when students are very passionate about something, the students will talk about it,” Felecle said. “You see the protesting and people advocating for things.”

While some students felt uneasy, there were students who felt the incident didn’t change how they feel about the campus.

“It didn’t affect me,” said history freshman John Unal. “No one was hurt, so I wasn’t concerned or put off by it. But I’m pretty sure a lot of other students are.”

news@thedailycougar.com