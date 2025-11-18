UH to consolidate Women and Gender Resource Center into a new ‘Parent and Family Office’

The Women and Gender Resource Center will be consolidated as part of a major reorganization that brings its services under a new office, the ‘Cougar Parent and Family Engagement Office.’

The transition will merge existing programs supporting student parents and family engagement while still preserving all services currently offered by the WGRC. According to the University, no services are being eliminated.

Support, including Title IX confidential advocacy, sexual misconduct services and sexual violence prevention education, will now continue under the Dean of Students Office.

The new facility will be in charge of University-wide family programming, such as Family Weekend, the Cougar Family Connect portal and resources for student parents, in alignment with state law.

“The goal is to bring greater visibility and coordination to services and improve access and outcomes for students facing additional challenges outside the classroom,” said a University spokesperson.

The office will operate out of the current WGRC location in Student Center South, room B12.

UH officials noted that the reorganization has been in development for approximately five years. UH aims to simplify support, improve outcomes for student parents and enhance its commitment to holistic student success.

The reorganization began well before the passage of recent state legislation and is not connected to Senate Bill 17 or any related compliance requirements, according to information reviewed by The Cougar

During the transition, the WGRC website has been temporarily redirected. The new website is expected to launch during Spring 2026.

