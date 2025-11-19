April’s Angle: Preparing for winter break, should you sign up for a mini-mester?

Hi! Welcome to another issue of April’s Angle! I’m April, a second-year political science and psychology double major. I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have any questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help!

As the semester comes to a rapid end, it’s normal to feel rushed, tired and maybe even a little over it. Finals loom, motivation dips and you may be wondering, “How did the semester go by so fast?”

Prepare for winters

Whether you’re ahead of schedule or hanging on by a thread, now is the perfect time to slow down, assess where you stand and make intentional decisions about how you want to finish, and what comes next.

Start by taking stock of your classes. Look over your syllabi, list your remaining assignments and be honest with yourself about what still needs to get done.

This final stretch will feel a lot more manageable if you create a plan and stick to it. Schedule your study time, protect your sleep (yes, even if that means skipping a night out) and don’t hesitate to ask professors questions. Finishing strong doesn’t mean perfection, it means staying organized, steady and realistic.

Are winter minis worth it?

Winter mini-mesters can be a smart way to lighten your spring workload, catch up on a requirement or concentrate on just one class at a time. If you thrive in fast-paced, immersive environments, a winter mini might be a great fit.

But they aren’t for everyone. For some students, winter break is the only real downtime they have all year. If you’re already burned out, squeezing in a compressed course may do more harm than good. There’s nothing wrong with choosing rest. Sometimes that’s the smartest academic decision you can make.

So how do you decide? For me, I met with my advisor to plan out my spring schedule and weigh my options. I looked honestly at how this semester went, 18 hours was doable, but a lot.

By taking a 3-hour winter mini to fulfill my Class Block requirement, I’ll be able to take 15 hours in the spring instead, which feels much more manageable. That plan works for me, but everyone’s needs are different.

