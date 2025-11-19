With UH’s iconic spots under construction, here are alternative grad photo spots

UH’s $43 million Centennial project has started to redesign key areas of campus in light of the University’s 100th anniversary.

However, the ongoing beautification leaves soon-to-be graduates worried about their graduation pictures, as iconic spots like the Cullen Fountains are now under construction.

Fortunately for Coogs, the campus has a lot to offer. While some iconic spots are temporarily unavailable, many are still open.

The UH mural at the Welcome Center

The interlocking UH mural is one of the best spots for Coogs to get their graduation pictures taken.

Many graduates take pictures in front of the tiled mural every semester.

The bright red tiles serve as a great backup for close-up shots and act as a subtle nod to the official UH colors.

Students can take some party poppers to add more fun elements to the photo.

RAD Center

All Coogs absolutely adore the Cougar statues. Originally, the statues were housed behind the Ezekiel W. Cullen Building and were a must for any graduate photoshoot.

However, because of recent construction, they have now been moved in front of the Retail, Auxiliary and Dining Center. The good news is that Coogs can still get their pictures with the statue.

Students can still sit on the statues and get their photos, act silly, break open a bottle of champagne and rub the Cougars’ paw one last time for good luck before entering the real world!

MD Anderson Library

The Cullen Fountains were one of the go-to spots for any graduates to take their pictures.

However, the campus has another fountain in front of the M.D. Anderson Library that can serve as a temporary substitute.

While it’s not as big as the Cullen Fountains, it still provides a beautiful background with the green lawn area for the pictures.

TDECU Stadium

The campus stadium has so many memories attached to it. For many students, this might be the first place they tailgated, watched their first football game or felt school spirit. It is also the home of the University’s football team.

Therefore, students should add the TDECU stadium to the list of photo shoot spots. Students can take pictures with the two statues present outside, in front of the stadium and even inside on the stands or the field.

Students can also pose with the “WHOSE HOUSE COOGS HOUSE” statue.

A.D. Bruce Religion Center

In recent years, another location that has become a Coog favorite is the chapel in the A.D. Bruce Religion Center.

The white pillars and wall on either side of the corridor give the perfect, dreamy background for graduates’ last hurrah.

Whether the students are wearing red, black or white outfits, this location goes well with each and every color combination.

Your college, organization

What’s more iconic than the buildings students went to every morning, with sleepy eyes, for graduation pictures?

Make sure to take some pictures inside and outside the college you went to. After all, that’s the degree you’ve earned.

Another good spot can be the organizations students were involved with. If the organizations have any office space or a usual meeting point, make sure to get some snaps over there as well.

Be creative

A college journey is no short of bitter-sweet memories. While there are some limitations because of the ongoing construction, students can make any spot photo shoot worthy.

Think about your most favourite moments on campus and get some photos over there. It doesn’t have to be iconic for everyone.

As long as it’s important and means something to you, it’s capture-worthy.

