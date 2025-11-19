The power of persistence in protesting

“Does this change anything?”

That question constantly repeats in the minds of both people who participate in protests and critics alike.

The expectations of protests are often laid out in plain bold text, yet these hopes are rarely accomplished. This does not mean protesting is a worthless pursuit. Instead, it should be perceived as a marathon, not a race.

For example, the successful Civil Rights Movement started in the 1950s, but the protest for civil rights has been in action for as long as African Americans have been subjugated.

The lack of immediate change should never discourage those who protest for a cause they feel strongly about. It should embolden them to pursue progress and put forth effort constantly, or they might never reach that goal.

Progress is gradual

Many people often scoff at the demands of protestors, critiquing the impracticality of their efforts or demands.

Most recently, the pro-Palestine protests across American universities have often been slighted by critics as protest that are more demonstrative than pragmatic. I digress on those opinions, as while their demands have often not been met, they have made great strides in moving public sentiment towards their cause. Sympathy for Palestinians in the American populace has reached an all-time high.

In addition, the recent election of Zohran Mamdani shows that a part of the American electorate is more than happy to vote for politicians who are vocal critics of Israel’s actions.

The criticism that protests are often pointless is an argument meant to squash any form of criticism toward the cause. America is a democratic republic, and garnering support for your cause is precedent in enacting real change.

Protests that were once thought of as pointless, such as the fight for gay marriage, have become proof of a successful movement. Just 27% of people supported legalized gay marriage in the 90s, and in the brief two decades since, it has risen to a majority 69%.

In a society that can often laugh in the face of protests that do not have broad support, this brings hope to movements, however unpopular and however small.

A time of detachment

In a country where an endless number of protests occur every year, it’s easy for activism to fall on deaf ears. Every day demands and widespread indifference often drown out the voices calling for change.

The rise of the internet has been instrumental in spreading awareness. However, it also numbs the minds of people when it comes to events and protests.

This is a worrying fact, but it is not the be-all and end-all in protesting as a successful endeavor. Disruptive and economical protests often yield results, regardless of the size of the population involved.

Economic boycotts are often the most powerful tool, with a low threshold for the number of people required to work. Corporations are risk-averse as they have obligations to shareholders and are tied to their brand perception.

The threat of revenue loss is a frightening prospect for companies, often rushing them into attempting to rectify the situation. Numerous examples of this have been observed, such as an overhaul of Sonic the Hedgehog’s design for a movie and Chick-fil-A divesting from many anti-LBGTQ organizations.

Disruptive protesting tactics have many doubters in their effectiveness, but it is undeniable that they create conversation and debate. These protests are meant to cause chaos, impacting both everyday people and those in power.

When there is a disruption from the status quo, it significantly impacts people who benefit from it the most. When there is a disruptive protest, it can harm business profits, such as road blockage and sit-ins, therefore making it a topic of precedent. Fighting for a cause is built upon.

Just because you might fall short of your expectations does not mean your endeavor should end. A successful protest is an everlasting and continuous movement towards progress, forever inching towards an objective.

opinion@thedailycougar.com