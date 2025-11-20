UH ranked No. 77 in TIME’s Best Colleges for Future Leaders

The University has been ranked No. 77 on TIME Magazine’s Best Colleges for Future Leaders, with the C.T. Bauer College of Business listed as a relevant subsidiary in the analysis.

The university’s ranking marks an 11-spot increase from the inaugural list published two years ago.

UH is also one of the three public Texas universities named on the list, along with the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M.

The ranking was based on a partnership between TIME and Statista, a global data and research platform.

Researchers gathered public resumes, biographies and career profiles of 2,000 influential leaders from diverse fields to identify the colleges and universities most likely to produce high-achieving future leaders.

