Shasta’s food drive offers students a sweet way to give back

Shasta’s Cones & More is collecting non-perishable food items for its holiday donation drive until Friday, Nov. 21. Donated items will go to the Cougar Cupboard, and students who donate can receive half off any size hot chocolate or regular shake.

“When the government shutdown was first happening, there was talk about SNAP benefits being taken away and people not being able to have food for the holidays,” said Shasta’s general manager and retailing and consumer science senior Maci Taylor. “One of my managers came to me and said, ‘A lot of the local shops that I go to are doing holiday drives. Do you think we could do something like that in our store?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.”

Although this is the first year that Shasta’s has run a holiday donation drive, Taylor said engagement has been high so far, with the donation box “overflowing”.

“Everyone’s been super,” Taylor said. “I’ve had some coworkers that have brought in some extra stuff from their pantry, I’ve had a few friends that have come in here and donated. We’re really appreciative of everything that the community has helped us to do.”

Shasta’s shift lead and computer science senior Meenakshi Vinod said that despite worries about theft and insufficient donations, it’s rewarding to talk to customers who donate.

“I’ve volunteered quite a few times at the Cougar Cupboard, and I’ve volunteered at the food bank as well, so it’s really just great to see that we can do something and see our customers pitch in to help out,” Vinod said. “Everyone just deserves to be able to feed themselves or their families.”

For regulars and newcomers alike, the donation drive has helped build on the community ethos of Shasta’s.

“Especially during this time of year, there’s all the families in need who are struggling with providing for the families in question,” psychology and health junior Sam Bustos said. “I think that this donation drive is a great way of giving back to the community and helping support families in need. I think it’s really sweet.”

Taylor said she would love to see more food drives or different ideas in the future from Shasta’s, which is entirely student-managed and student-run, to support the student community it serves.

“You can really see how a little sweet treat really makes a difference in people’s days,” Taylor said. “Carrying that same motivation forward to where it’s food to give to people, but it’s more of service, because we love to give back to our community.”

news@thedailycougar.com