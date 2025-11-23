Cougars drop to 8-3 on Senior Day after heartbreaking loss to TCU

Houston football wanted to go out strong in their last home game of the season; however, the Cougars fell three points short against the now 6-4 TCU Horned Frogs, 14-17, as they dropped to 8-3 on the season.

TCU game recap

Houston started off slow in the first quarter, giving TCU an open drive touchdown. Then, after Houston punted two times in a row, TCU scored another touchdown to make the Cougars fall behind by 14.

Starting the second quarter, Houston punts again for the third time in a row.

As TCU was marching down the field, Houston defensive back Will James intercepted the ball, giving Houston a chance to score.

The interception from James allowed wide receiver Amare Thomas to catch a 15-yard touchdown from Conner Weigman, closing the gap to 14-7, with TCU still on top.

On the next drive, TCU dominated the run game as they marched to the 43-yard line, eager to score quickly.

Just as they were about to get to the 40-yard line, edge rusher Eddie Walls III pressured TCU quarterback Josh Hoover as he was about to throw the ball, causing a deflected interception by defensive back Wrook Brown.

The Cougars then marched the field 90 yards to the red zone due to a 54-yard rush from running back Dean Connors, setting them up at the TCU 37.

On fourth and goal at the TCU one-yard line, Conner tries to throw the ball to tight end Tanner Koziol, but gets intercepted by TCU safety Julius Simms.

After the interception, TCU was in field goal range and ready to score in the final two minutes of the first half.

As TCU quarterback Hoover throws to a receiver, James pops the ball out of the receiver’s hands, allowing Houston to recover the ball.

Houston then runs the clock out of the first half and gets ready for the second half.

The third quarter starts with four punts between the two teams, and just as TCU was about to be in scoring range again, James jumps the pass and intercepts the ball again, giving Houston the ball at the Houston 29-yard line.

The Cougars go 71 yards down the field and Weigman throws to Connors for an eight-yard touchdown, having the third quarter end with a tied score of 14-14 and three punts.

The fourth quarter arrives, and Houston has to punt to TCU.

The Horned Frogs would get in field goal range and make a 29-yard field goal to go up by three against the Cougars, making the score 14-17 TCU.

The Cougars would respond by getting into field goal range; however, they would miss the field goal, making the game a three-point difference in TCU’s favour.

TCU would run the clock to the two-minute warning, where they were stopped on fourth and one, giving the Cougars one more chance to either tie or win the game.

The Cougars marched down the field to the 39-yard line, where they got stopped on third down, and, having no other choice, the Cougars decided to kick a field goal to tie the game. As Houston kicked the ball, it went left and missed the uprights, keeping TCU ahead.

TCU ran the clock down, and the game was over.

Houston would rack up a total of 391 yards, with 230 on the ground and 161 in the air.

Connors threw for two touchdowns but had one interception. He would also run for 114 yards, which became a season high for the Houston quarterback.

Connors would go for 75 yards on 12 carries and 47 receiving yards with a receiving touchdown. He also had a 54-yard rush, which tied his longest run when he had his first 54-yard run against Rice in Week 2.

Weigman’s favourite target, Amare Thomas, would go for 72 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Additionally, the Cougars’ defense gave up four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble, and recorded one sack.

Next up

Despite the loss, Houston kept the game close and fought until the very end.

TCU proved to be a major test for Houston, and the Cougars plan on using their new knowledge for their last few games of the season.

And as they go on the road against Baylor next Saturday at 11 a.m., they set their sights on another win and to end the year off strong.

